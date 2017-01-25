Rivers at 50: Governor Wike unveils Golden Jubilee Logo

▪to construct several Jubilee Projects in 2017

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has unveiled the Golden Jubilee Logo for the celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the creation of the state.

Governor Wike declared that the State Government will execute a number of landmark projects throughout 2017 to mark the Golden Jubilee, advance the promise of economic independence and improve access to peace, unity and prosperity for Rivers people.

The governor said that the creation of the state marked the liberation of the Rivers people from the forces of oppression and domination.

Speaking on Wednesday in Port Harcourt at the event attended by political, traditional, women, youth and business leaders of the state, Governor Wike said that the Golden Jubilee Celebration has a special and historic significance to the existence of Rivers people and their journey to greatness.

He said: “Before its creation, our people, including our brothers from Bayelsa State, existed as second class citizens in their own country-oppressed , exploited dehumanised and denied even the most basic opportunities of life.

“Every Rivers person was therefore relieved when General Yakubu Gowon on 27th May 1967, dismantled the regional geo-political fortesses of majority domination and pronounced the creation of Rivers State, which unchained and restored our rights to preside over our own affairs and pursue our development aspirations within a united Nigeria ”

He said over the last 50 years, Rivers State has made significant, pointing out the Golden Jubilee Celebration inspires a new direction to build a prosperous state that all Rivers people can be proud of.

“It is in this spirit that we have initiated the celebration of the Golden Jubilee of our creation and existence as a state to express our joy and thank God for boundless blessings upon as a people. We want our people to use this occasion of our Golden Jubilee to unite and together reflect on the tortuous and eventful journey and project into the future with hope and determination “, Governor Wike said.

He added that although the State Government is leading the celebrations, the milestone belongs to all Rivers people.

The governor called on the corporate community and individuals to partner with the Golden Jubilee Committee to make the celebration a success.

In his welcome address, Alternate Chairman of the Golden Jubilee Committee, Chief Onueze Okocha said that the Rivers people will celebrate in a very big way as of the 12 states created in 1967, Rivers State is one of the two states still standing.

Chairman of the Rivers State Golden Jubilee Committee, Chief Ferdinand Alabrabra said that the people of the state are eager to celebrate the Golden Jubilee Celebration. He said that January is appropriate to commence the sensitization for the celebrations that will hold in May, 2017.

The event was marked by the blessing of the logo by Archbishop Ignatius Kattey, solo rendition by Mrs IB Osuamkpe, song rendition by 50 youths and another song rendition by the Glorious Elders Choir.

Simeon Nwakaudu,

Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media.

25th January, 2017