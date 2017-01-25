Wednesday , 25 January 2017
R-L: Wife of the Rivers State Governor, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Deputy Governor Ipalibo Harry Banigo and First Military Governor  of Old Rivers State, King Alfred Diete Spiff during the unveiling of the Golden Jubilee Logo by the governor  in Port Harcourt  on Wednesday. 

Rivers at 50: Governor Wike unveils Golden Jubilee Logo

▪to construct several Jubilee Projects in 2017

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has unveiled  the Golden Jubilee Logo for the celebration  of  the 50th Anniversary of the creation of the state.

Governor Wike  declared that the State Government  will execute  a number  of  landmark projects throughout  2017  to mark the Golden Jubilee, advance  the promise of economic independence and  improve access to peace, unity and prosperity  for Rivers people.

The governor said that the creation of the state marked the liberation of the Rivers people  from the forces of oppression and domination.

Speaking on Wednesday in Port Harcourt   at the  event attended by political, traditional, women, youth and business  leaders of the state, Governor Wike said that the Golden Jubilee Celebration  has a special and historic  significance to the existence of Rivers people  and  their journey  to  greatness.

He said: “Before its creation, our people, including our brothers from Bayelsa  State, existed as second  class citizens  in their  own country-oppressed , exploited dehumanised and denied even the most basic opportunities  of life.

“Every Rivers person was therefore  relieved when General Yakubu Gowon on 27th May 1967, dismantled  the regional  geo-political fortesses of majority domination  and pronounced  the creation  of Rivers State, which unchained and restored our rights to preside over our own affairs and  pursue  our development  aspirations within a united Nigeria ”

He said over the last 50 years, Rivers State  has made significant, pointing  out  the Golden Jubilee Celebration inspires a new  direction to build a prosperous state that all Rivers people can be proud of.

“It is in this spirit that we have initiated the celebration of the Golden Jubilee of our creation and existence as a state to express our joy and thank God  for boundless blessings upon as a people. We want our people to use this occasion of our Golden Jubilee to unite and together reflect on the tortuous and eventful journey and project into the future with  hope and determination “, Governor Wike said.

He added  that although  the State Government  is leading  the celebrations, the milestone  belongs to all Rivers people.

The governor  called on the corporate  community and individuals to partner  with  the Golden Jubilee Committee  to make the celebration a success.

In his welcome address, Alternate Chairman  of the Golden Jubilee Committee, Chief Onueze Okocha said that the Rivers people  will  celebrate  in a very big way as of the 12 states created in 1967, Rivers State  is one of the two states still standing.

Chairman  of  the  Rivers State Golden Jubilee Committee, Chief Ferdinand Alabrabra said that the people of the state are eager to celebrate  the Golden Jubilee Celebration. He said that January  is appropriate to commence the sensitization for the celebrations  that will hold in May, 2017.

The event  was marked by the blessing  of the logo by Archbishop Ignatius Kattey, solo rendition  by Mrs IB Osuamkpe, song rendition  by 50 youths and another song rendition  by the Glorious Elders Choir.

Simeon Nwakaudu,
Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media.
25th January, 2017

