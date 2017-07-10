Rivers APC Crisis REVEALED: THE NEW DESPERATE TACTICS DEVISED TO BLACKMAIL SUPPORTERS OF ABE

1. Nigerians and the online reading public will recall that for two days now, there has been a deliberately sustained crooked effort on the part of some cyber criminals who will hereunder be named and shamed to bring the name of our revered media group, the Kairos Media Group, into disrepute.

2. Ever since the Kairos Media Group came into existence about six months ago to offer an alternative narrative to issues of politics and governance in Rivers State, some cyber urchins within the Rivers APC and their sponsors have not rested. There is nothing too reprehensible they have not done to tar Kairos Media Group in the colors of their own morbid mischief.

3. These characters, hell-bent on defaming the names of their targets in our media group threw caution and morality to the wind by mischievously setting up a contrived “KAIROS MEDIA GROUP” WhatsAPP platform, used the Kairos Media Group logo which is available in public domain as DP in a bid to authenticate their fraud and started writing messages to blackmail Senator Magnus Abe and his supporters. A little explanation of their criminal activity will suffice:

(4) One Sobere Owengospel Opusunju, who is the villain of this act of cyber shame, simply created a WhatsAPP platform using Kairos Media Group as name, made himself admin which enabled him to edit added contacts on the platform to reflect names of their targets which in this case were “Abe”, “Kennedy Friday” “Dennis Gbaranor”, “Johnmiller Johnson” and “Eke Trust”. After that, messages were now written and posted on the created WhatsAPP platform so that any message posted by the person whose contact has been edited to be “Kennedy Friday” would appear as a comment from “Kennedy Friday” on the device that the admin(Sobere Owengospel Opusunju) operated with.

(5) To dramatize what they did for Nigerians to see the level of their depravity, we have created two different WhatsAPP platforms with the names “KAIROS MEDIA GROUP” and “RIVERS APC NEW MEDIA TEAM” using the same logos which the groups are identified with, edited contacts into names we want to reflect in the group chats (Dakuku, Somiari Ogolo etc) and posted messages in their names.

The following persons planned and executed the criminal blackmail plot:

Sobere Owengospel Opusunju

Somiari Ogolo

Solomon Okocha

Ken Minimah

Ikenda Clinton Elechi

Douglas Iyene

Akeodi Ali

Ozumonu Gudu

Esara Oniso Benjamin

Inyie Okpukpo

And many others.

6. Nigerians and Rivers people can now see the depth of moral pit these characters have fallen into, in a desperate bid to bring one man and his supporters down. Much as we deemed it absolutely needful to alert security agencies about the newly invented level of cyber infringement by these criminals and their sponsors, we also call on unsuspecting members of the public to beware.

7. Now that it is clear that the attacks from these band of cyber crooks on the person of Distinguished Senator Magnus Abe and his supporters, especially the Kairos Media Group, are merely sponsored machinations aimed at running down the Senator, we wish to state that this will be our last response to any such evil creation from any sponsored criminal group. We also urge our supporters and the general public to discountenance, henceforth, any information or attack on the Senator from this group as they a bound to be maliciously concocted to spite the person and character of the Senator and his supporters.

King Wenenda Onukwuru

Chairman, Kairos Media Group