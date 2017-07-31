Rivers APC, Agents of Disunity, Promoters of Hate Speeches – PDP

… Says Amaechi’s Blackmail of the CJN, Judiciary, Disrespectful, Irresponsible and Condemnable

The Chairman, Rivers State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Bro. Felix Obuah says it is unfortunate and against acceptable democratic principles that leaders of the opposition party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the State have taken it as a point of duty to consistently undertake actions aimed at causing disunity, inciting people and overheating the polity, including making hate speeches.

The PDP Chairman said he has observed with grave discomfort the seeming resolve by the APC to employ hate speeches and calumnious publications against the Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, and the PDP led government in the State without considering the regrettable consequences on the development of the people and the State.

Reacting to the recent blackmail of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, and the Judiciary by Rotimi Amaechi, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, described it as an utter disrespect and irresponsibility by the former governor, saying doing that will certainly not make him achieve his ill-conceived motive.

The PDP explained that Amaechi’s latest action against His Lordship, the CJN and the Judiciary is not a surprise, but one in the series of his failed attempts to muzzle and intimidate that highly adored arm of government, hinting that Amaechi is being haunted by his hate of the Judiciary, an impenitent position that made him lock up the courts for over two years in Rivers State, ignoring the fact that he benefited from the courage and uprightness of the Judiciary.

Appealing to the public not to take the Minister of Transportation and the APC leaders’ blackmail serious, the PDP believed that all attempts by them to incite people against the Wike led government in the State will continue to fail woefully.

According to Bro Obuah, all that the APC is doing in the State portend serious danger to our democracy and political development, and that there is no justification for the APC leaders to continue to have comfort fanning the embers of crisis and growing tension in the land.

Bro Obuah expressed concern that rather than join hands with the efforts of the performing Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, in attracting development to the State and making the people happy, the APC leadership has chosen to be thorn in the flesh of laudable development efforts in the State, and doing everything they could to pull down the government of the day and destabilize the peace and security of the State.

The PDP Chairman particularly takes a swipe at the APC leaders who unashamedly misrepresent and distort facts regarding governance in the State, especially in the area of peace and security, human and infrastructural development, including misinforming the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, and friends of the State, even though they will continue to fail in their wicked and mischievous aim.

He explained that the PDP is not unaware of the several attempts made and those in the coffin by the APC aimed at ruining the hard-earned reputable and successful actions of the Rivers State government under Chief Nyesom Wike, saying even though the PDP leadership is unperturbed and prepared to tackle them legally and responsibly, it would be disastrous for the APC to waste its time and resources fanning the embers of social unrest and crisis than paying attention to its collapsed status in the State.

While again, commending the Acting President for not allowing himself to be distracted and deceived by the organized lies and deliberate discouraging actions by the APC leadership on the just concluded successful visit and commissioning of projects in the State, the PDP believed that these actions by the APC, which are geared towards destabilizing the peace, security and development of Rivers State, would certainly end these APC leaders in the gutters.

The Party appealed to all Rivers people and indeed Nigerians to disregard the blackmail and calumnious activities by the APC leaders in Rivers State, assuring that the Rivers State government under Gov. Nyesom Wike will continue to deliver on its election promises, no matter the hate speeches, divisive actions and inciting comments by the APC.

Signed:

Jerry Needam

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity

To The State PDP Chairman, Bro. Felix Obuah

Monday, July 31, 2017