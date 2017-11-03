RIVERS AND BAYELSA SHARES A COMMON HERITAGE – Wike

GOVERNMENT OF RIVERS STATE OF NIGERIA OFFICE OF THE DEPUTY GOVERNOR

Press Release

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike says the Annual Thanksgiving

Day instituted by the Bayelsa State Government and the newly

constructed Ecumenical Centre in Yenagoa is a source of double

blessings to the People of Bayelsa State.

Governor Wike stated this during the 2017 Annual Thanksgiving Service

of the State at the Ecumenical Centre in Igbogene, Yenagoa.

Represented by his Deputy Dr. (Mrs.) Ipalibo Harry Banigo Governor

Wike said Rivers and Bayelsa States share a common affinity as the

States that produces the wealth of the nation.

He expressed delight at the landmark achievements of the Dickson Led

Administration, noting that Bayelsa is indeed the Glory of all lands.

In his Sermon Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai, the guest Minister said Thanksgiving

is a key that opens up vistas of blessings to God’s People, stressing

that God expects his People to show gratitude to him for his mercies.

He said even in human relations thanksgiving is also very important to

foster goodwill and urged the People to be thankful to God at all

times.

Owupele Benebo

Head of Press Unit,

Deputy Governor’s Office, Port Harcourt.

Thursday, November 2nd, 2017.