RIVERS AND BAYELSA SHARES A COMMON HERITAGE – Wike

GOVERNMENT OF RIVERS STATE OF NIGERIA OFFICE OF THE DEPUTY GOVERNOR
Press Release
Rivers State Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike says the Annual Thanksgiving
Day instituted by the Bayelsa State Government and the newly
constructed Ecumenical Centre in Yenagoa is a source of double
blessings to the People of Bayelsa State.
Governor Wike stated this during the 2017 Annual Thanksgiving Service
of the State at the Ecumenical Centre in Igbogene, Yenagoa.
Represented by his Deputy Dr. (Mrs.) Ipalibo Harry Banigo Governor
Wike said Rivers and Bayelsa States share a common affinity as the
States that produces the wealth of the nation.
He expressed delight at the landmark achievements of the Dickson Led
Administration, noting that Bayelsa is indeed the Glory of all lands.
In his Sermon Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai, the guest Minister said Thanksgiving
is a key that opens up vistas of blessings to God’s People, stressing
that God expects his People to show gratitude to him for his mercies.
He said even in human relations thanksgiving is also very important to
foster goodwill and urged the People to be thankful to God at all
times.
Owupele Benebo
Head of Press Unit,
Deputy Governor’s Office, Port Harcourt.
Thursday, November 2nd, 2017.