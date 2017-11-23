Reno to Bolaji Abdullahi: If I’m a boy to Jonathan, You’re clown to Saraki 

Number one bestselling author and former aide to Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri has replied an attack on him by the National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, party, Bolaji Abdullahi, who said the pastor is a boy to Dr. Jonathan

.

i Pastor Omokri, in his response, said the APC spokesman who is widely said to be an ally to the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, especially haven once been appointed commissioner for education in Kwara by the then Governor Saraki, said while he (Omokri) accepts being called a boy to a president, that Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi is rather a clown to a senator. Bolaji had called Pastor Omokri a boy when he was confronted with a question by some pressmen on what his thoughts were on a news report by Omokri saying he (Abdullahi) is a liar and that his book, ‘On a Platter of Gold: How Jonathan Won and Lost Nigeria’ which attempted a narration of how Jonathan lost the 2015 election, is equally “a tissue of lies.” Read also: Bolaji Abdullahi a liar, exposed his book as tissue of lies – Jonathan However, Pastor Omokri who returned verbal salvo said, “When faced with incontrovertible evidence proving that he lied, Bolaji Abdullahi, unable to defend himself, resorted to name calling. Bolaji, I repeat, your book is a tissue of lies and I proved it with facts.” Pastor Omokri also said that “…Bolaji Abdullahi called me a “boy” to President Jonathan for proving, with incontrovertible evidence, that he lied in his book.” He added by saying, “If I am a boy to GEJ, what is Bolaji to Saraki? I prefer to be a boy to a President than to be the clown of a Senator!”