Reno Omokri: A Journeyman

By Nnamdi Ukasanya

I’m a hard core Igbo by default; a true son of the soil and was not born before, during or immediately after the war; so, there was never or an imagined mistake of mixed blood or mixed water running in the inside of me as to confine me to the gang of efulefus, hence, my unshakable stance to reject and view anybody with the latitude to insult and denigrate the Igbo race to either be as confused as confusion or simply lacking sense of sound judgement and common virtues like truthfulness, self-control and human milk of kindness.

Our overtime position to avoid open conflict wherever possible should not be considered as weakness, lack of what to say or do or a tacit approval of the ongoing madness of incessant attacks and caricature.

Those who have the predilection to sleep and wake on the side of attacking or supporting the attacks on the Igbos for simply exercising their inalienable right for self- determination are simply at a cross road with the present reality as they ignorantly exercise and expose their state of confusion and crass ignorance and of cause are liable to be recompensed in equal measures, pressed down, shaken together and running over.

The truth of the matter is that, I never knew the likes of Omokiri were still as confused as they were before 2015 elections that led to the abysmal and unceremonious displacement of his principal and then incumbent president who was adjudged to have performed creditably well.

These are confirmed square pegs in round holes, whose only interest were pegged at enriching themselves at the expense of the jobs they were assigned to execute.

Now, here is the real deal: the urge to be noticed, praised, appreciated and compensated by the Gambari Ruling Council[ GRC] is really at the verge of making some folks to lose their relevance in the society.

Who would have believed that all the ranting and name calling of the Igbos by a supposed Jail Candidate in Reno Omokiri alias Wendel Simlin, was to magnet the attention of the likes of Alhaji Atiku, with the mindset that he, Atiku, is to be the next President Of Nigeria?

Isn’t shameless that, Reno Omokiri was conspicuously missing in action, intellect, ingenuity and political will and stratagem, when it mattered most only to rise up when the head was off? I mean, what inspired the boldness to rant when his principal and the man that brought him to limelight has been kicked out due to his complacency and lack of creativity?

What can he do now that the head is off? Is it all about using the Igbos as a pawn in his game of chess ? Wait a minutes: the same Igbos that were chastised, vilified and alienated for throwing all they had into the ring in support of his supposed boss? The same endangered species, who defied all odds to advocate, support and defend his boss while Omokiri himself was as silent as graveyard?

Where was the likes of Omokiri when we built and celebrated the brand known as and called “GEJ”? Who heard, Who read, and where was his action and of what use was he to that administration?

Isn’t it shameful that a so called man of God, who found nothing else to do to help his boss but dubiously compounded an already charred situation by trying to rope-in Ahaji Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, as Boko Haram member/sponsor; an offence punishable by law with jail terms could summon the boldness to attack those that not only defended his mess as at the time but magnanimously executed his official job while he was lavishing the funds assigned to the irresponsible office he claimed to occupy.

Having swallowed and exhausted all GEJ’s election funds at his disposal, they now sees and dreams Atiku Abubakar, who seem to be desperate to rule Nigeria to be their next prey as the predator they are.

I told us in this platform that most of those whose new found love is to shine with the word “Igbo” or “Biafra” are in their envious nature, trying to curry the favour of APC and the Gambari. Have I been proved right or wrong?

We shall stop at nothing to exposing their hatred and jealousy, since they can no longer control the inclinations of their treacherous Heart.

These are People seen to be friends by day but enemies at night.

Having unearthed the black and stinking substance in the white packaging, all true sons and daughters of Igboland (we know some are illegitimate) are advised to boycott and reject that stupid book authored by Reno-Omokiri- Wendel-Simlin. It’s not worth our time; nothing to impact on us than the same failure he represents.

Anything about Reno Wendel must henceforth be rejected. As a matter of fact, Nigerian youths must be advised to aspire for anything but that which the likes of Reno, represents.

We must also boycott any post, thread, comments or commentary directly or indirectly made to insult the Igbos for choosing the path to their emancipation from a Country that is programmed to embrace darkness in place of light.

And here is me, saying ENOUGH!!