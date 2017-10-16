REAL MADRID ACADEMY IN RIVERS STATE: GOVERNOR WIKE MEETS RONALDO, SERGIO RAMOS

Monday , 16 October 2017
R-L: Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Real Madrid Star, Cristano Ronaldo and Rivers State Sports Commissioner, Mr Boma Iyaye at the Real Madrid Training Ground on Monday as part of the process to set up a Real Madrid Affiliated Football Academy in Rivers State.

In continuation of the process for the setting  up of a Real Madrid Academy in Rivers State, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike on Monday toured training facilities of Real Madrid Football Club.
 The governor  met with officials of the club,  Football Megastar, Cristano Ronaldo  and Real Madrid Captain, Sergio Ramos  where further modalities were discussed.
Governor Wike was accompanied on the inspection tour by the State Commissioner of Sports, Mr Boma Iyaye and Former Nigerian International, Adokiye Amiesimaka.
Vice President of Interact Sports, Mr Kazma and officials of Real Madrid led Governor Wike and his entourage on a guided tour of the Real Madrid Training Facility. 
In the meeting with Real Madrid Stars, Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos, Governor Wike said that the objective  of setting up  the Real Madrid Academy in Rivers State is to develop stars that would rule the world in the nearest future
” We are using football  as one of the key empowerment programmes for the next generation.  We want to grow international football  stars from a tender age.
” We will  tap from the experience  and exposure of Real Madrid  and their stars. This  is a project that will revolutionise  football  in Rivers State and Nigeria,”, Governor Wike noted.
He assured that the Academy  to be established  in the state will be of international standard and will take into consideration  the education  of the children. 
Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos lauded Governor Wike for his commitment to the development of the game of football.
Rivers State Sports Commissioner, Mr Boma Iyaye said that the Real Madrid Affiliated Football Academy will enhance the game of football in the state.
Governor Wike is billed to meet with the President of Real Madrid on Tuesday to formalize  the agreement between  the Rivers State Government and the club on the establishment of the Academy.
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike (2nd R), Rivers State Commissioner of Sports, Mr Boma Iyaye (r), Real Madrid Captain, Sergio Ramos (2nd L) and Vice President of Interact Sports, Mr Kazma at the Real Madrid Training Ground on Monday as part of the process to set up a Real Madrid Affiliated Football Academy in Rivers State
