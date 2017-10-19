Real Madrid Academy in Rivers State: A Veritable Empowerment Tool

By Simeon Nwakaudu

Over the years, football has grown to be a major business platform that regenerates communities, states and countries. It is an avenue for youths in poor communities to escape poverty and become major contributors to the economies of their respective countries.

From Brazil to Spain, Argentina to Britain, Nigeria to Ecuador, Ghana to Netherlands, Cameroun to Germany, proficiency in football has transformed the lives of hitherto extremely poor kids.

To ignore the influence of football in Modern Economy is tantamount to denying a large percentage of naturally endowed children access to wealth.

During his campaigns ahead of the 2015 Governorship Election in Rivers State, Governor Wike stated that he will use sport as a means of empowerment for youths.

The New Rivers Development Blueprint upon which Governor Wike was elected declared on Page 18: “Besides enhancing good health and productivity, sports is also a great profession for youth with talents, as well as mechanism for empowerment “.

Since assuming the reins of leadership in Rivers State, Governor Wike has taken steps to reposition the sports sector for the good of the state.

Sharks and Dolphin Football Clubs were merged to form Rivers United. This was to give Rivers State a required competitive advantage in the nation’s football arena. Rivers United won a continental ticket after the merger.

The Diete-Spiff Civic has been remodelled for the revival of different sports, while Rivers State will play host to the African Wrestling Championship in February, 2018.

The State has in the last two years played host to major sporting events.

The decision to set up a Real Madrid Academy in Rivers State is a well considered strategy to drive football development in the state and harness the benefits of already available talents.

It was on this premise that the Rivers State Government initiated engagement with Interact Sports and Real Madrid Foundation to actualize the dream of a Real Madrid Academy in the state.

Officials of Interact Sports and Real Madrid Foundation visited Rivers State on September 20, 2017. They met with Governor Wike and officials of the Rivers State Ministry of Sports for the preliminary process for the establishment of the Academy.

That meeting produced initial agreement on the location, facilities, affiliation and personnel that will run the Academy.

The partners then invited Governor Wike over to Madrid for the concluding talks for the setting up of a Real Madrid Academy in Rivers State.

The trip to Madrid afforded Governor Wike the first hand opportunity to deliberate with officials of the Real Madrid Foundation and Real Madrid on the different models that can be established in the state.

The governor was led on a guided tour of Real Madrid Training Facilities, had interactions with administrative officials and technical personnel to formalize the processes for the setting up of the Academy.

The guided tour of the training facilities was laced with meetings with Portugal Captain and Real Madrid Megastar, Cristano Ronaldo and Real Madrid Captain, Sergio Ramos.

On Tuesday, October 17, 2017, the process for the setting up of the Real Madrid Football Academy reached its highpoint.

Governor Wike and top officials of the Real Madrid Foundation met at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The meeting drew out the implementation framework, strategies, requirements and timelines for the establishment of the Real Madrid Academy in Rivers State.