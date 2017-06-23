Ramadan: Ajimobi Calls For Tolerance

Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi

The Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi has tasked Muslim faithful and Nigerians, in general, to reflect on the essence of the holy month of Ramadan and its message of tolerance as well as forgiveness of sins.

The Governor, who spoke through the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Olalekan Alli stated this at the 38th Ramadan lecture of the Ansarudeen Society, Ibadan Zone held at Ansarudeen Islamic Centre, Liberty Road, Oke-Ado, Ibadan.

He admonished Muslims not to abandon the lessons of Ramadan by remaining within the virtues of the Holy Month and tolerating one another.

Ajimobi, further stated that his government would not relent in its efforts in ensuring the sustenance of the ongoing infrastructural revolution in the state and promised to improve the general well-being of the citizenry.

The Governor, therefore, thanked the people of the state for maintaining peaceful co-existence and for their commitment to the growth and development of the state.

In his lecture, titled “Governance: Nigeria in Economic Recession /Depression” an Islamic Cleric, Sheik Muhydeen Bello attributed Nigeria’s recession to poor economic planning and lack of the fear of God.

He therefore, stressed that the present way out was for all to be prayerful and move closer to God.