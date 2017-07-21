Rainy Season will not stop our projects delivery says Governor Wike

Speaking after inspecting ongoing projects in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas on Friday, the governor said that the State Government engaged first class contractors for key projects because of the commitment to the scheduled delivery of projects despite the challenges of weather.

He said: “The rainy season will not stop work in the state because we are using sharp sand for our roads. Though it is costlier than laterite, it is important for us to keep to keep delivering on our promises”.

The Governor inspected the Bonny/Nembe/Bille Jetty, Creek Road, Moscow Road Office Complex, Rumuokoro Market and Park, Judges Quarters and Dualization of Abacha Road.

The Bonny/Nembe/Bille Jetty which has a modern landing bay, arrival and departure lounges, police post, shopping complex and parking lot is over 50 percent completed.

“We are happy with the level of work at the Bonny/Nembe/Bille Jetty. The completion of the jetty will improve safety on the waterways.

“We are proud of the work we are doing. Next week, there will be a host of commissioning and flag off of projects. After two years, we have done well and we will sustain the tempo “, he said.

He informed that the construction of the Judges Quarters will be flagged off by the Chief Justice of the Federation in the coming weeks.

Simeon Nwakaudu,

Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor,

Electronic Media.

21st July, 2017.