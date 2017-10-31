Prosecute Lawal and Oke, not sack alone- Onaiyekan.

Terhemen Abua.

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja Archdiocese, John Onaiyekan has tasked the Federal Government to recover stolen funds from the former Secretary to Government of the Federation SGF, Babachir Lawal and Director -General of the National Intelligence Agency NIA, Ayodele Oke.

Onaiyekan said this in response to questions shortly after the Bicentenary Anniversary of the Birth of Baha’ u ’ llah , the Prophet and Founder of the Baha’ i Faith , organised by the National Spiritual Assembly in Abuja on Tuesday .

He stated that President Buhari must go beyond the sack of Lawal and Oke by prosecuting them according to the laws of the land as enshrined in the constitution.

The Cardinal attested to the fact that failure to prosecute them may send the wrong signals to others and make them susceptible to the lure of corruption knowing they would merely be disengaged from their positions.

He stated that if nothing is done after that, others may think what can be meted to them as punishment for stealing millions is only sacking, they should also be made to refund the stolen monies if they were found guilty and maybe we can forgive them.