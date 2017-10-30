Promote developmental journalism in all states , Media Aide urges NAN

Monday , 30 October 2017
Developmental journalism premised  on facts is essential to the growth of the nation’s democracy, Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu has said.
Speaking during a visit to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Zonal Office  in Port Harcourt on Monday, Simeon Nwakaudu urged NAN to effectively  deploy her trained workforce to cover all political interests.
He said: “Despite the fact that NAN is a Federal Government parastatal, the agency  has maintained a responsible neutrality in her reportage of activities.  There maybe  one or two lapses, but NAN has performed creditably. We already  have  a running partnership with NAN and I believe  this partnership  will be strengthened  going forward.
“However, we urge NAN to focus on the achievements  of Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike in the last 29months. Despite the existing  partnership, NAN is yet to comprehensively  address issues of the outstanding performance of Governor Wike.
“NAN has the professional capacity to bring to the  knowledge  of more Nigerians  the superlative performance of the Rivers State Governor in the areas of infrastructure, health, security, education, land reclamation, agriculture, sports and tourism. “
He urged the NAN Zonal Office in Port Harcourt  to develop basic Human Interest stories at the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park, the Rumuokoro Market and Park or any of the reconstructed General Hospitals, noting that it  will go a long way to bringing into sharp focus the productive leadership being availed the people of Rivers State.
He added that reports at any of the Land Reclamation Sites would educate the world  on the efforts of the Wike administration to expand communities for the good of the people.
Nwakaudu said:  “Features and reports at Sakpenwa-Bori Road, Kpopie-Bodo  or the Ogoni-Andoni-Opobo Unity will inform Nigerians on the expansion of the Rivers economy beyond the state capital.
“Projects abound in the 23 Local Government Areas of the state. Under Governor Wike, Rivers State  is witnessing  the most comprehensive state-wide roll out of projects. These landmarks should be highlighted. “
He added that the ‘State of the States’ report released by BudgIT Nigeria is a confirmation of the diligent implementation of the New Rivers Development Blueprint by Governor Wike.
He said: “It is in the best interest  of our country, that leaders from across the country get to know the extent of development taking place in Rivers State, despite the economic downturn.  This will serve as an encouragement  for them  to also address the  development needs of their people. “
Responding, the Zonal Manager of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr Dianabasi Effiong assured  that NAN will continue to objectively  report the activities of the Rivers State Government.
He said: “We have the resources  to help out in terms of publicity. We will  also let our management know that you appreciate our contribution  to the development of the state “.
