Project Inspection: Rivers People Celebrate Governor Wike 

Thousands of Rivers people on Friday trooped out to celebrate the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike as he embarked on projects inspection in Eleme, Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas.

The carnival-like celebration of Governor Wike projects execution across the 23 Local Government Areas peaked at Slaughter Road/Bridge where market women and shop owners sang the praises of the State Governor.

The crowd joined the governor as he walked for over two kilometres to inspect progress of work on the strategic road near the Slaughter.

Accompanied by the Former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Austin Opara and the Former Minister of Transport, Dr Abiye Sekibo, Governor Wike also inspected the Produce House And the National Industrial Court.

He further inspected the Woji-Akpajo Bridge , the Elelenwo-Akpajo Road, Garrison-Trans-Amadi-Elelenwo Road, Mile One Market, Judges Quarters, Birabi Street and the TY Danjuma Street.

Addressing journalists after the projects inspection, Governor Wike expressed satisfaction that the state is using first class contractors to deliver quality projects.

He said that the street celebration by the people signifies their appreciation of the delivery of projects by his administration.

“We have no regrets allowing major contractors to execute our projects. The delivery is encouraging. When Government delivers, the people are happy.

“Our government delivers and we don’t give excuses. We shall continue to deliver in order to keep the people and in line with our development blueprint “.

Simeon Nwakaudu,

Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media.

24th November, 2017.