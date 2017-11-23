Prince Uche Secondus: An Achiever of Note

By Bisi Ezekiel

In the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) circle, Prince Uche Secondus conjures different images to different people. Regarded as “Total Chairman by politicians in Rivers State”, the former acting national chairman of PDP no doubt has a record of success in taking a complex organization, raising its performance and making sure it is firing on all cylinders.

Born March 22, 1955, Prince Secondus, a focused politician and a man of strong personal convictions, appears to hold an edge in the PDP chairmanship contest. Apart from picking up high profile endorsement, he also earned the support of several groups in the country.

Supporters say that the Youth Leader of the defunct National Party of Nigeria (NPN), Rivers State Chapter, Rivers State Publicity Secretary of the National Republican Convention (NRC), a two-term Chairman of the Rivers PDP and head of the influential group in the National Executive Committee known as G.84 is best positioned to lead, look to the future by learning from the past and executing a winning strategy in 2019.

His supporters also note his commitment to the service of his fatherland particularly his role as South-South Coordinator for the PDP National Campaign Council during the 2007 general elections, National Organizing Secretary at the People’s Democratic Party Convention, pioneer Chairman of the Governing Board of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) , Deputy National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party and acting National Chairman of the party, following the resignation of Adamu Mu’azu in 2015.

But beyond this, Secondus is a man who has a passion for orderliness. He was said to be unhappy when the erstwhile Special Adviser to then President Goodluck Jonathan on Political Matters, Alhaji Ahmed Gulak pronounced himself as the substantive chairman of the party..

As a leader who is not interested in plunging the then ruling party into upheaval to satisfy selfish ambition to remain as acting chairman, he accepted the decision of governors elected on the platform of the party. The governors asked Secondus to handover the leadership to the National Secretary, Prof Adewale Oladipo. The governors also disowned Gulak, who stormed the secretariat with his supporters and made himself national chairman

As part of measures to re-position the party and refocus its agenda away from the setbacks of the 2015 general elections, former Borno State governor, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff was asked to complete the tenure of M’uazu.

“Nobody knew that he is this kind of character that can be hired” Secondus said.

On Saturday, May 21, 2016, the National Convention of the party was held at the Sharks Stadium in Port-Harcourt. Although well attended, Sheriff withdrew from the event earlier that day announcing a postponement of the convention over legal issues.

After Sheriff’s departure, the convention simply continued. Ahmed Makarfi, a former governor, was appointed alongside 6 others to replace Sheriff and the NWC in a caretaker capacity. Before that, the National Executive Council led by Ali Modu-Sheriff was dissolved.

Certainly, redefinition of PDP’s goal and the vital repositioning at a vantage position are some of the pluses credited to Secondus’s imaginative leadership of the biggest party in Africa.

“Convention, by our Constitution makes the law that governs the party, it is the highest body. So, since the security stopped the convention for elective convention, we had no other choice than to come together at the party’s secretariat of Rivers State chapter of PDP as a convention and then extended the life of that committee so that we can trash some of these matters in the court as quickly as possible”. .

In 2016, Secondus was screened at the Rivers State PDP Secretariat.

Reeling out some of the achievements of the National Executive Committee under his leadership, Secondus said the party conducted free, fair and transparent primaries for Kogi and Bayelsa governorship elections.

“The National Executive Committee under my leadership empanelled a Post-Election Review Committee which returned a far-reaching report on how to reposition the Party. Conscious of the lessons learnt from past mistakes, the NWC under my leadership implemented some policy initiatives in the spirit of the proposals of the Ike Ekweremadu Committee. In our bid to consolidate the practice of internal democracy, we ensured that we conducted free, fair and transparent primaries for Kogi and Bayelsa governorship elections. We started the Biometric Membership Registration for the PDP in Edo State and also resolved to give Nigerians responsible and responsive opposition. This is against the alarming scenario of the unyielding actions of the ruling Party aimed at emasculating the opposition instead of facing the real tasks of governance in order to bring the hackneyed change they profess”.

In 2016, Secondus said the party required a new constitutional framework to guarantee internal democracy within its fold.

“When we consider the challenging circumstances we find ourselves as a Party in our avowed drive to reorganize and reposition, we must be determined to ensure that we resist the temptation to continue in the blame game; to make sure that selfish interests do not divide us and give the ruling Party the leeway to realize their goals. The future of our great Party is bright. We can rekindle the hope we gave Nigerians in 1998 through hard work and sacrifice and move to realize our dream of a modern Nigeria. Secondly, we need to forge ahead in unity; we need not entertain unrealistic schemes and ambitions at this critical time in order for us to achieve maximum results”.

By adopting Secondus as the chairman, stakeholders in the party believed in his ability to rebuild, reposition and strengthen the party for the challenges ahead.

Uche Secondus said APC will be defeated because it told Nigerians lies to win the presidency. He also said since the citizens have seen that the numerous promises were yet to be fulfilled, they would protest through their votes in 2019.

His background as an acting chair and long service as a state chairman gives him familiarity with the PDP winning strategy that most members would like to see resuscitated.

“The PDP belongs to all members especially the people at the grassroots. It is the democratic asset of Nigeria. It belongs to the common man. No influential person will stop the youth from realizing their political ambitions of becoming governors or members of National Assembly”

In the reckoning of many, Secondus is a pragmatic politician. He continues to rack up endorsements.