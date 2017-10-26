PRESS STATEMENT……RSG EXCITED AS PH WINS UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY FOR AFRICA SIMULATION

Rivers State Government says the choice of Port Harcourt as the Host of the simulation of the United Nations General Assembly for Africa is a welcome development for which she is excited.

The UN General Assembly for Africa simulation is a mock Assembly where future diplomats in Africa are fished out early in life and the choice of Port Harcourt for the 2018 edition is significant as the Garden City will now join Lagos to be the only two African cities to host the simulation debate, the origin of which began in 1974 in New York, United States of America. The African simulation is organized by Future Trust Initiative (FTI)

In a Press Statement issued today in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State Commissioner for Information Barr. Emma Okah said everyone can see that the Nyesom Wike led government is transforming the State for good and striking the right cord, noting that Port Harcourt is gradually occupying its rightful position in the comity of states in Nigeria.

“The Nyesom Wike administration in Rivers State is showing visionary and responsible leadership. Her huge investment in security and development of infrastructure especially road construction, hospitals, schools, etc and provision of social services is yielding the right result and attracting local and international attention. This endorsement coming at the heels of the BudgIT Nigeria Report 2017 which placed Rivers as the most fiscally responsible state in Nigeria is self evident that Rivers State has laid the foundation for investment and tourism” he said.

“We urge Rivers youths to take advantage of this rare opportunity and register for the competition as Rivers State Government will support any of them who wins to the United Nations Headquarters in New York for the main event” he added

Barr. Emma Okah

Hon Commissioner for Information and Communications

Rivers State

26th October, 2017