PRESS STATEMENT: Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has called on Nigerians to disregard Vice Presidential Posters being posted in parts of Abuja by a faceless group, describing it as the handwork of mischief makers.

In a statement signed by Simeon Nwakaudu, Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor on Electronic Media, Governor Wike said that the posters are from Political Mischief Makers who forgot in their haste that nobody runs for the office of Vice President.
The Statement noted: “The attention of the Rivers State Governor, His Excellency,Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has been drawn to the posting and circulation  of Fake Vice Presidential  Posters by Political Mischief Makers.
“We urge Nigerians to disregard these posters as they have no link with the Rivers State Governor.  Nobody  runs for the office of the Vice President.
“The Rivers State Governor has the mandate of the good people of Rivers State and he is focused on delivering quality projects and programmes  for the people.
“Governor Wike will not be distracted by the antics   of misguided politicians  who want to mislead Nigerians “.
Simeon Nwakaudu,
Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media.
17th October, 2017.
