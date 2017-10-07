Press Statement Obuah Commends Wike For Prudent Management Of Resources

…As RSG Partners Go-Round Community To Promote Culture

The Paramount Ruler of Go-Round Community nation-wide, Bro. Felix Obuah has described Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike as a divine gift to the State and prudent manager of resources.

Bro. Obuah who stated these while speaking at the annual Interactive/Cultural Fiesta organized by Go-Round Community, Mba and Chief Mile Elechi Support Groups at the Vintage Farms and Products Limited, Elele on Friday, October 6, 2017, said Governor Wike was doggedly steering the ship of Rivers State on the right path despite the current economic recession in the country.

The Go-Round Community leader who is also Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the State, said Rivers people would continue to admire the Governor because of what he called, ‘his uncanny wisdom in resource management’.

He noted that Wike’s success in governance lies in the fact that he has not come, as he put it, to steal, like his predecessor did.

“Governor Wike has not come to exploit as others are doing. He has used the little resources at his disposal to impact on the society and that is why he has been referred to as ‘Mr. Projects’.

“That is why we continue to stress that if you put a righteous man in authority, the people will always rejoice. Rivers people are rejoicing because Nyesom Wike is in authority”, said Bro. Obuah who is popularly called ‘Mba Anabara Agu 1 of Orashi Region’.

Bro. Obuah who is also the Sole Administrator of Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA) said the best way to reciprocate the good gestures of the State Governor is to give him maximum support which would spur him to more action.

He described the Go-Round, Mba and Chief Mike Elechi Cultural festival as an humble contribution towards promoting the rich cultures of Rivers State, adding that the carnival is always anchored on traditional dancing, wrestling and showcasing native dressing.

With twenty-one cannon salute to herald Bro. Obuah’s arrival with his entourage into the arena, the cultural competition brought out the best of displays from over twenty groups across the State.

After a scintillating performance by Happiness Entertainment Group of Port Harcourt, the ladies who emerged overall best, ran away with the biggest prize of N500,000.00, followed by Pharaohs Cultural Troupe from Isiokpo with N300,000.00 while Destiny Group who trilled the audience with their rendition using acoustic xylophone, finished third and smiled home with N200,000.00.

The wrestling contest provided the highlight of the event as four groups vied for the five hundred thousand Naira (N500,000) cash prize.

With the famous Hon. Ayala National Wrestling Group squaring up against three others, spectators who included Commissioners, Special Advisers, Assembly members and other dignitaries got a full doze of raw traditional wrestling.

It was a case of the biblical David and Goliath as pint-sized, Bayelsa born Amas Daniel stunned the ‘great’ Ikwerre Amateur champion, Increase Aso Akelechi with an unbelievable throw that saw his back flattened on the ground. He went home with N300,000 while Aso got N200,000.00. The third prize of N100,000.00 went to Progress Godwill Benson, a student of University of Port Harcourt.

There was also a mouthwatering cash splash to various groups who participated in the rally session.

Earlier in his address, Eze (Sir) Mike Elechi JP, Obua Weze III and Eze Nkwe Mmegbe of Omenele, said he was driven by what he called a synergy of purpose with the Paramount Ruler of Go-Round Community, Bro. Felix Obuah to organize the event in order to share knowledge with friends, party members and community leaders in the two LGAs of ONELGA and Ikwerre.

“Our choice of business environment is a plus to His Excellency Nyesom Ezenwo Wike’s (Mr. Project) quest to evenly develop the State.

“Rather than operating from Port Harcourt, Abuja or Lagos, we decided to add value to our Local Government and our local people”, he said.

Also speaking, Chairman of the occasion, Chief (Hon) David Briggs said the event was most significant as it makes a bold attempt to revive the ailing cultures of the people.

“In dancing, dressing and even the way our people speak suggested a depreciation of cultures. I thank God for what Mba Anabaragu, Bro. Felix Obuah and Chief Mike Elechi are doing to reawaken the cultural importance of our people”, he said and urged others to emulate them.

The Rivers State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Tonye Briggs Oniyide said culture brings love, togetherness and happiness, adding that these values were what Governor Nyesom Wike was pursuing with vigour to bring to people of the State.

She said it is for that reason that the Ministry has in conjunction packaged the Go-Round Community, Mba and Chief Mile Elechi Cultural Fest, assuring that the State Government would continue to partner with similar organizations to sustain the cultural legacies of our forefathers.

Signed:

Jerry Needam,

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to

Bro. Felix Obuah, Chairman of PDP, Rivers State.