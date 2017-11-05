Press Release MAKE JESUS CHRIST THE BEDROCK OF YOUR MARRIAGE

GOVERNMENT OF RIVERS STATE OF NIGERIA OFFICE OF THE DEPUTY GOVERNOR
Rivers State Deputy Governor Dr. (Mrs.) Ipalibo Harry Banigo says for
marriages to succeed couples must make Jesus Christ the bedrock of
their marriages.
Dr. Banigo stated this during the wedding ceremony between former Miss
Ogechi Odoemena and Dr. Doye Agbiki at Greater Evangelism World
Crusade (Base Church), D/Line in Port Harcourt.
According to her mutual fidelity, trust, tolerance and selfless love
for one another are the necessary ingredients to ensure a happy home.
She said she will continue to mentor and follow up the couple in the
things of the Lord in order to keep them on track and prayed the
Almighty God to bless them with many children.
Also speaking High Chief Fidelis Agbiki, the groom’s father who
was a former Chief Press Secretary to several former Military
Administrators of Old Rivers State advised the couple to remain
faithful to each other.
He said “at any point when you are wrong, apologise to your spouse
because marriage is about management, couples should be able to manage
each other in love”.
The officiating Minister Rev. Steve Oparaodu had earlier charged all
persons who witnessed the marriage to do everything within their
powers to ensure the marriage remains solid, happy and prosperous.
Owupele Benebo
Head of Press Unit,
Deputy Governor’s Office, Port Harcourt.
Saturday, November 4th, 2017.
—
