Press Release MAKE JESUS CHRIST THE BEDROCK OF YOUR MARRIAGE

GOVERNMENT OF RIVERS STATE OF NIGERIA OFFICE OF THE DEPUTY GOVERNOR

Rivers State Deputy Governor Dr. (Mrs.) Ipalibo Harry Banigo says for

marriages to succeed couples must make Jesus Christ the bedrock of

their marriages.

Dr. Banigo stated this during the wedding ceremony between former Miss

Ogechi Odoemena and Dr. Doye Agbiki at Greater Evangelism World

Crusade (Base Church), D/Line in Port Harcourt.

According to her mutual fidelity, trust, tolerance and selfless love

for one another are the necessary ingredients to ensure a happy home.

She said she will continue to mentor and follow up the couple in the

things of the Lord in order to keep them on track and prayed the

Almighty God to bless them with many children.

Also speaking High Chief Fidelis Agbiki, the groom’s father who

was a former Chief Press Secretary to several former Military

Administrators of Old Rivers State advised the couple to remain

faithful to each other.

He said “at any point when you are wrong, apologise to your spouse

because marriage is about management, couples should be able to manage

each other in love”.

The officiating Minister Rev. Steve Oparaodu had earlier charged all

persons who witnessed the marriage to do everything within their

powers to ensure the marriage remains solid, happy and prosperous.

Owupele Benebo

Head of Press Unit,

Deputy Governor’s Office, Port Harcourt.

Saturday, November 4th, 2017.

—

Rivers State Government House

Office of the Deputy Governor

Government House Complex

P.M.B 5050

Port Harcourt