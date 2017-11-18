PRESS RELEASE   EMPOWERMENT PROGRAMME WIKE COMMENDS BOMA NSIEGBE  

Saturday , 18 November 2017
Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. (Mrs) Ipalibo Harry Banigo (2nd Right), the Member, Representing Port Harcourt Federal Constituency 2, Hon. Dame Blessing Charles-Nsiegbe (2nd Left), the State PDP Chairman, Bro Felix Obuah (Left), and the Wife of Chief of Staff, Government House, Mrs. Grace Woke (Right) cutting a ribbon during the Empowerment Programme for Port Harcourt Constituency 2 at Rumuwoji Community Playground, Mile 1 Diobu on 17th Nov. 2017.

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has commended the Member Representing Port Harcourt Federal Constituency 2 in The Federal House of Representatives, Mrs Boma Charles Nsiegbe for positively touching the lives of the people in her constituency.

 

Governor Wike gave the commendation during the 2017 Mega Empowerment Programme; Mrs Nsiegbe organized for Port Harcourt Federal Constituency 2 at the Rumuwoji play ground in Port Harcourt.

 

Represented by his Deputy Dr. (Mrs) Ipalibo Harry Banigo the Governor said women in the State who have been entrusted with leadership positions at various levels have demonstrated great capacity to deliver, noting that his Administration will continue to support competent women to succeed.

 

“Rivers State women whether, elected or appointed in politics, in the Judiciary, Legislature or Executive they have been doing very well. We have seen the list of things she is going to give out today, are indeed proud of Blessing Nsiegbe as a worthy Ambassador” he said.

 

Governor Wike urged women to register in the ongoing voter registration exercise in order to be involved in the decision making process, adding that the time has come for more women to seek elective positions, while calling on women to continue to support the New Rivers Vision.

 

Also speaking the State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Bro Felix Obuah who was also the Chairman of the occasion said Mrs Nsiegbe has impacted positively on the lives of her constituents, stressing that she has performed even beyond expectation.

 

In her remarks Mrs. Nsiegbe said “today we shall present cash donations and block moulding machines to 1,000 constituents and  trade unions as well as motor cycles to the various police divisions in Port Harcourt Federal constituency 2”.

 

The Federal law maker, who said the empowerment programme is aimed at putting smiles on the face of her people, advised them not to allow any politician to use them to cause violence and instability as we approach the 2019 General Elections.

 

Owupele Benebo

Head of Press Unit

Deputy Governor’s Office, Port Harcourt.

 

Friday, November 17, 2017

L-R. Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. (Mrs) Ipalibo Harry Banigo exchanging pleasantries with the Member, Representing Port Harcourt Federal Constituency 2, Hon. Dame Blessing Charles-Nsiegbe during the Empowerment Programme for Port Harcourt Constituency 2 at Rumuwoji Community Playground, Mile 1 Diobu on 17th Nov. 2017.
R-L. Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. (Mrs) Ipalibo Harry Banigo being received by the Member, Representing Port Harcourt Federal Constituency 2, Hon. Dame Blessing Charles-Nsiegbe at the Empowerment Programme for Port Harcourt Constituency 2, with them is the State PDP Chairman, Bro Felix Obuah at Rumuwoji Community Playground, Mile 1 Diobu on 17th Nov. 2017.
