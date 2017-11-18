PRESS RELEASE   DEGEMA GDI ENDORSES GOVERNOR WIKE AND BANIGO

The Degema Chapter of the Grass Root Development Initiative (GDI) have called on the State Chief Executive Nyesom Ezenwo Wike and his Deputy, Dr. Mrs Ipalibo Harry Banigo to present themselves for re-election in 2019.

The GDI made this call when the Degema Chapter of the Organization paid a courtesy visit to the Deputy Governor at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

The Deputy Governor, Dr. (Mrs) Ipalibo Harry Banigo who thanked the GDI for the confidence reposed on the Governor and herself said as an NGO the GDI is important to the State Government and the Peoples Democratic Party because of its closeness to the grass roots.

“With your support to the Governor and the party the Rivers People will continue to enjoy the dividends of democracy because Governor Wike is deeply committed in quest to rescue the Rivers People” she said.

According to her when the Present Administration came on board a little over two years ago the State was bedevilled with various internecine wars which resulted into the loss of lives and properties.

She noted that as a result of the intervention of the Rivers State Boundary Commission in communal conflicts, peace has returned to the State, which has made it possible for the Government to fast track all round development.

“Peace is an important adjunct of development that is why we preach peace, and makes ensure the Government is all inclusive, there is fairness, equity and justice in our State now” She enthused.

Dr. Banigo informed them that projects like land reclamation which is capital intensive, human capital development, as well as massive infrastructural development programmes are ongoing in Delga.

Earlier, the Degema Local Government Area Secretary of GDI Mr. Benjamin Ipakiriboemi and the coordinator of Ward 14 Degema, Mr. Amiebi Elekima had informed the Deputy Governor, that as a result of the brilliant performance of Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike the Grass Root Development Initiative in Degema have resolved to pass a vote of confidence on the Governor and his Deputy and urged them to take another tenure at the Brick House in 2019.

Dr. Banigo was conferred with the Golden Award of Good Leadership as well as the Grand matron of GDI at the event.

Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. (Mrs) Ipalibo Harry Banigo receiving a Golden Award of Good Governance from the Coordinator, GDI Ward 14, Obuama, Mr. Amieibi Elekima during a Courtesy Visit in Government House, Port Harcourt.

