Press Release BE CREATIVE BANIGO TELLS RIVERS YOUTHS

GOVERNMENT OF RIVERS STATE OF NIGERIA OFFICE OF THE DEPUTY GOVERNOR

Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. (Mrs.) Ipalibo Harry Banigo has

urged Young People in the State to be creative and be the best they

can be in their endeavours.

Dr. Banigo stated this while speaking at a book launch titled

Sharpening your Edge written by Mr. Daniel Tomoni Solomon of the

Government House Press in Port Harcourt.

The Deputy Governor said the Nyesom Ezenwo Wike led Administration is

always willing to encourage and engage youths in positive

ventures.”When youths engage in positive activities it gives us joy

that is why we love to encourage them” she stressed.

According to the Deputy Governor, “we want our young ones to be

creative in the arts, in ICT, excel in the sciences, technology,

engineering and mathematics so they can fulfil their God given

destinies”.

She the State Government will continue to provide good quality schools

for our children of school age and provide vocational skills for those

who will benefit from it, while challenging them not to wait for hand

outs from people but believe in themselves and stand up to be counted

as successful people.

Dr. Banigo also disclosed that Government will, provide social

investments for the unemployed and vulnerable youths because

Government believes in the potentials of the Rivers youths.

The Deputy Governor who expressed her desire for the book, Sharpening

Your Edge to be in the libraries of Secondary Schools in the State

bought and donated one hundred copies of the book to be distributed

amongst Secondary schools.

In his remarks the State Commissioner for Transport Chief Ibibia

Walter said as part of the New Rivers Vision the author and other

creative youths like him needs to be encouraged and promised to write

off the production cost of the book.

Earlier Sir Mike Elechi, the Chairman of the occasion who commended

Daniel Solomon for packaging such a good literary work, said the

author needs the support of elders to encourage him to do more and

called on other youths to emulate him.

Owupele Benebo

Head of Press Unit,

Deputy Governor’s Office, Port Harcourt.

Tuesday, November 14th, 2017.

Rivers State Government House

Office of the Deputy Governor

Government House Complex

P.M.B 5050

Port Harcourt