Press Release BE CREATIVE BANIGO TELLS RIVERS YOUTHS

Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. (Mrs.) Ipalibo Harry Banigo has
urged Young People in the State to be creative and be the best they
can be in their endeavours.
Dr. Banigo stated this while speaking at a book launch titled
Sharpening your Edge written by Mr. Daniel Tomoni Solomon of the
Government House Press in Port Harcourt.
The Deputy Governor said the Nyesom Ezenwo Wike led Administration is
always willing to encourage and engage youths in positive
ventures.”When youths engage in positive activities it gives us joy
that is why we love to encourage them” she stressed.
According to the Deputy Governor, “we want our young ones to be
creative in the arts, in ICT, excel in the sciences, technology,
engineering and mathematics so they can fulfil their God given
destinies”.
She the State Government will continue to provide good quality schools
for our children of school age and provide vocational skills for those
who will benefit from it, while challenging them not to wait for hand
outs from people but believe in themselves and stand up to be counted
as successful people.
Dr. Banigo also disclosed that Government will, provide social
investments for the unemployed and vulnerable youths because
Government believes in the potentials of the Rivers youths.
The Deputy Governor who expressed her desire for the book, Sharpening
Your Edge to be in the libraries of Secondary Schools in the State
bought and donated one hundred copies of the book to be distributed
amongst Secondary schools.
In his remarks the State Commissioner for Transport Chief Ibibia
Walter said as part of the New Rivers Vision the author and other
creative youths like him needs to be encouraged and promised to write
off the production cost of the book.
Earlier Sir Mike Elechi, the Chairman of the occasion who commended
Daniel Solomon for packaging such a good literary work, said the
author needs the support of elders to encourage him to do more and
called on other youths to emulate him.
Tuesday, November 14th, 2017.
