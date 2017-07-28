Presidential Endorsement for Nigeria’s Best Performing Governor

–

By Simeon Nwakaudu

If anyone was in doubt about the threat that Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike poses to the evil forces that raped Rivers State blind for eight years, such doubts were cleared after the visit of the Acting President . The actions of the Rivers APC days to the visit of the Acting President unmasked their desperation for mischief and anti-development politics.

The defeated Rivers APC slipped into its worst mood, desperately churning out mischief. They wrote to the Acting President pleading with him not to visit the state on the invitation of Governor Wike.

This is a paragraph of the Rivers APC letter to the Acting President: “The reference to the governor as ‘Mr. Project’ jokingly made by the Ag. President the last time he was in the State is still being used by Gov. Wike to continued ridicule and insult APC and its members in Rivers State to this day. We cannot encourage him with further materials to continue his anti-APC propaganda against us”.

Despite the efforts of the Rivers APC to scuttle the visit, the Acting President visited the state on Thursday, July 27, 2017. This visit further cemented the title, “Mr Project”, freely conferred on Governor Wike by the Acting President .

Even though the Acting President commissioned just two out of the several projects slated for inauguration, it dawned on the entire country that a new governance model has been consolidated in Nigeria. The model of placing the people above all other considerations.

COMMISSIONING THE LARGEST FERTILISER PLANT IN AFRICA

Today in Rivers State, there are strategic investments that are playing leading roles in the economy of Nigeria. These investments despite the prevailing economic challenges, are waxing strong.

Indorama Fertiliser Plant is one investment that has been nurtured under the friendly business climate created by Governor Wike.

This plant is one of the largest in this part of the world , playing critical roles in the revival of the nation’s agricultural sector, which is the highest employer of labour in the country.

.

Indorama is growing because of the favourable investment climate provided by the Wike administration. The governor has personally interfaced with the management of the company strengthening areas of partnerships and building their operational security through enhanced community relations and participation.

The governor’s regular personal interventions have ensured that all high profile business concerns in the state are shielded from host community conflicts that disrupt production. Whenever a situation arises, he steps in personally to resolve the areas of friction so that economic activities will continue to flourish. That is the selling point of Rivers State under Governor Wike, which makes it easy for investors to commit their resources in the state.

Indorama Petrochemicals has directly benefited from the governor’s social engineering skills to resolve conflicts between host communities and the company.

When a crisis threatened to disrupt the operation of Indorama early July, Governor Wike held a meeting with the host communities, Elelenwo -Akpajo-Aleto-Njuru-Okerewa (ELANO) and Indorama Petrochemicals to resolve the conflict .

The commissioning of Indorama Petrochemicals was possible because Governor Wike calmed frayed nerves amongst the host communities.

Speaking at the commissioning of the plant, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike explained that his driving force for improving the business climate in Rivers State is the need to create employment opportunities.

CHOKOCHO-UMUECHEM-OZUZU ROAD AND CHOKOCHO-IGBO-ETCHE-RUMUOKURUSHI INTER-CHANGE

These two roads span thirty kilometres. They constitute some of the major interventions of Governor Wike to resolve the deliberate neglect that the Etche Ethnic Nationality suffered under the Amaechi administration for eight years.

Little wonder, Amaechi was so afraid to accompany the Acting President to Etche for the commissioning of the two projects. Governor Wike had earlier restored the link between Etche and Port Harcourt when he constructed the Igwuruta-Chokocho road and Ulakwo- II-Afara-Nihi road. He is also reconstructing General Hospitals at Okehi and Omuma Local Government Area.

When Acting President Yemi Osinbajo saw the importance of the road to the people of Etche Ethnic Nationality, he joined them to sing. He shared in their joy. He prayed that such opportunities should be replicated for them. In his happiness, he walked on the two roads, shaking hands with the people.

It was a palpable celebration of performance. An endorsement of the judicious use of Rivers resources to improve the living condition of the people. A silent advice to other governors to borrow a leaf from Governor Wike.

Indeed, it was a statement that partisan politics has no place in projects delivery. For Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, a performer deserves encouragement, irrespective of his political affiliation.

Presidential Endorsement

A this stage, it is better to quote Acting President Yemi Osinbajo. Though the supporters of the failed former Governor Amaechi will hate this, the truth must be told.

The words of the Acting President:

“Today is a very happy day. And I pray that we always have happy days. I am very happy to be here to witness the commissioning of these roads in this local government.

“The Federal Government wants to support every effort makes the life of people easier and benefits the people. I want to say that this effort is one of those that makes life easier for people, especially the people of Etche.

“We must always look for ways that we can advance the interest of this country..

I am very happy to see the sense of unity here in Rivers State. The governor is the one who initiated this project and has done it very well.

“Here we have Senator Magnus Abe from another party. I want to say that sense of unity and collaboration is important.

“I want to commend Governor Wike for the great work. This is great. I know that there are other great works he is doing. This is wonderful to see. I will look at it myself.

I am very happy that the people of Etche are experiencing this great project. Let me enjoy this day with you, God bless you.

“Its been largely a successful visit. I thank the governor for his hospitality as usual and for the work that he is doing.”

COMMITMENT TO SUSTAINED ROLL OUT OF PROJECTS

Despite the inability of the Acting President to commission two other projects, the Rukpokwu-Aluu road and the Rumuokoro Market and Park, both in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Governor Wike went ahead to inaugurate the two projects.

At the commissioning of the two projects, Governor Wike expressed his commitment to the sustained delivery of pro-people projects, despite the antics of enemies of the state.

He said: “They are annoyed that our projects are being commissioned. Their anger will not stop us from delivering projects for our people.I heard on the radio that the other party wrote the Acting President saying that the commissioning of projects make us shine. They have forgotten that we shine because God is with us and the numerous projects that we execute for our people “.

RIVERS APC’S LEADER WILL CONTINUE TO FAIL

Amaechi’s failure in the politics of Rivers State is without limit. The more he schemes against the people and their mandate, the more disgrace he will face. Rivers State is marching forward under the direction of Governor Wike. Nobody will follow Amaechi and his APC back to the days of unpaid salaries, unpaid pensions, closed courts, crippled State Assembly and non-existent projects.

This is the new era in Rivers State. Even the leaders of the APC have acknowledged this fact. First it was Sokoto State Governor, Aninu Tambuwal, then Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari. The ultimate came from the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, who has endorsed Governor Wike twice.

Pray, is there any other Governor in Nigeria, who is churning out quality projects like Governor Wike? This Presidential Endorsement was carefully considered and it is beyond politics.