President Buhari Promised Me A Level Playing Field— Gov. Obiano

By Victoria Mieadonye Jumbo

What Gov. Obiano is saying is that a free and fair election in Nigeria is only given by the President and to whom he so desires.

By this statement, it means INEC is not independent and can’t guarantee free and fair elections in Nigeria, except President Buhari says so.

Obiano had to broker a deal with President Buhari, to support his Presidential ambition in 2019 for the election in Anambra to be free. This indeed is true, especially as the INEC chairman confirmed that President Buhari instructed, that the right thing should be done in Anambra State. Isn’t this a threat to our democracy ?

President Buhari will do everything to remain in power beyond 2019, including betraying his Party men. You saw Tony Nwoye of the APC crying about Police intimidation. Tony wasn’t lying. The Police got the instruction from Buhari to back Obiano.

We must rise as a people to defend our democracy. The hunger of 2019, will be nothing compared to what we are experiencing today, should APC returns to power. God forbid !