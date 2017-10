President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met with the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin, and other service chiefs.

The meeting, which held at the State House in Abuja, was attended by the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant Tukur Buratai.

Also in attendance were the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas, and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, among others.