PRESIDENT BUHARI FELICITATES WITH CHINA ON ITS NEW YEAR

Before he proceeded on a short vacation last week, President Muhammadu Buhari had felicitated with China on its Lunar New Year, which begins on January 28. Here is the text of the message:

Message from President Muhammadu Buhari for the Chinese Lunar New Year

The Year of Rooster for the celebration of the Chinese Community in Nigeria and all over the world will commence on 28 January this year. As you spend the next days sharing time with families and friends, on behalf of the Government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I want to express my warmest greetings to you on celebrating the Spring Festival, also known as Chinese Lunar New Year.

We know that it is the most important traditional festival for the Chinese. It is an occasion of family reunion. Families will be coming together, often travelling many miles to revive great family values, reflect on the blessings of the past year and look forward with hope to the New Year. People will celebrate the Spring Festival with fireworks, parades and feasts. From Abuja to Beijing, the celebrations will be undoubtedly fantastic.

China has made a series of social and economic achievements during the past few decades. In the period, China has made simultaneous progress in economic, political, cultural, social and bioenvironmental areas, and has achieved average yearly economic growth far above the world’s average, and has taken the second place in the world’s GDP ranking. Despite these noteworthy achievements, Chinese people still highly emphasize the concept of family and the opportunity of reunion, much as we in Nigeria. This is our shared value.

After 46 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations, Nigeria and China have become close economic, political and cultural partners. During the state visit to China last April, we reached consensus that the two countries should give full play to corresponding development strategies, strong economic complementarity and enormous cooperative potential. I am confident that our strategic partnership will remain extremely successful in the Year of Rooster.

May the relations between Nigeria and China have another profitable and affluent year.

Happy New Year!