PRESIDENT BUHARI APPROVES OSINBAJO’S MOVE TO SACK MINISTERS

President Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly okayed plans by acting President Yemi Osinbajo, to reshuffle the federal government cabinet to make the executive responsive to the yearnings of Nigerians.

It was all part of the fallout of Tuesday’s London meeting between the two leaders according to the Nation.

Sources pleading not to be named, claimed that some ministers may be dropped while some ministers may also swap portfolios.

The imminent action is believed to be delaying the inauguration of the two ministers-designate already confirmed by the Senate.

The Nation reported that the looming shake-up has caused anxiety among members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

It was also learnt that President Buhari endorsed all the measures taken by the Acting President to keep the nation united.

Osinbajo was also said to have got approval for some decisions and appointments.

According to the sources, the need to reshuffle the cabinet for “efficiency” was one of the key issues discussed between the President and the Acting President.

It was however learnt that it might not be a wholesale dissolution of the Federal Executive Council( FEC) “because the nation cannot afford such a luxury now”.

A source, who spoke in confidence, said: “There is likely shake-up of the cabinet in line with the new fast-pace focus of the Buhari administration. Some of the ministers cannot cope with the portfolios assigned to them.

“Some ministers were also found to be behind the crisis of confidence between the Executive and the National Assembly.

“So, apart from dropping some, others may swap portfolios for efficiency. It is just some restructuring of the cabinet to ensure service delivery.”

Responding to a question, the source added that there had been anxiety among members of the Federal Executive Council( FEC).

“Obviously, there is disquiet in the cabinet on this latest development. I think the likely changes in the cabinet accounted for the delay in inaugurating two ministers-designate.

“I cannot tell you when the changes will be effected but the cabinet shake-up came up as an item between the two leaders, “ the source said.

Osinbajo is believed to have briefed the President on the renewed separatist and secession agitation.

It was gathered that Buhari was shocked by the situation and insisted that Nigeria must be kept united.

Another source said: “The President endorsed all the consultations and actions taken by the Acting President and asked him to continue to take steps to keep Nigeria indivisible.

“The President was delighted that Osinbajo managed the threats to the nation’s unity with courage and maturity.”

On some outstanding issues, the source said: “Osinbajo secured approval to take some decisions and make some appointments.”

Regarding how the meeting went, the source added: “The President and the Acting President were together without any third party. And they had fruitful talks. We should expect some actions soon.”

Also, there were indications last night that the Acting President briefed FEC on the health status of the President.

A member said: “The Acting President told us that there was no cause for alarm. He said the President had been recuperating well.

“We were all relieved because this first hand information was the most authentic we have got.”