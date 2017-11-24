Presidency shaken over Atiku”s exit from party – Omokri.

Friday , 24 November 2017
November 24, 2017 featured post, Politics 24 Views

Terhemen Abua.
An author and ex aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, a clergy, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari may have been jittery over the news of the dumping of All Progressive Congress APC, by a Presidential Contender and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.
Atiku had, earlier friday, announced his resignation from the APC, saying the party has failed Nigerians and has equally instituted a draconian regime that has continued to clamp down on democracy in the country. He also accused the APC of having no regard for the youths, especially as he said the party has no single youth in it’s cabinet, wondering how the leaders of tomorrow are not a priority for the party.
Omokri also stated that President Buhari must be very jittery that he quickly set up a committee to increase minimum wage, a ploy he said is being used by the President perhaps to bribe Nigerians.
According to him, “On the same day that Atiku resigned from the APC, President Buhari decided to set up a committee to increase the minimum wage. Coincidence or signs that the President is jittery over his impending 2019 defeat and wants to bribe Nigerians with a salary increase” ?
Credit: Vanguard
AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

5 comments

  1. Mohammed Sani Lahd
    November 24, 2017 at 5:15 pm

    Oral black blatant lies

    Reply
  2. Mohammed Sani Lahd
    November 24, 2017 at 5:15 pm

    Oral black blatant lies

    Reply
  3. Okezie Nnaji
    November 24, 2017 at 7:15 pm

    How can the presidency be worried over Atiku when even me can beat him in a presidential election

    Reply
  4. Mahmud Alfa
    November 24, 2017 at 7:31 pm

    The party is not even aware of his exist out of the party, even that Atiku did not contribute anything to APC.

    Reply
  5. Sadiq Risikat Titilope
    November 24, 2017 at 7:33 pm

    May ur life never be moving forward-backward like Atiku’s political career
    PDP 👉 ACN 👉 PDP 👉 APC 👉 PDP 👉 ???
    🙆🙆🙆

    Reply

