Pres Buhari has previously supported restructuring – Odumakin

Spokesperson of the Buhari/Bakare Presidential Campaign in 2007, and mouth-piece of Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin, has recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier supported restructuring Nigeria.

Daily Post reports that he noted that the promise to restructure the country was why the Yorubas supported Buhari in 2007.

“In 2007, when Buhari agreed to restructuring, Afenifere backed him.”

He added, “It’s a plus. An election wants to hold and a candidate says I will restructure Nigeria and the other says we don’t believe in restructuring, we won’t implement the confab report, what do you expect?

“We are consistent. Check the records, I was the spokesman of Buhari/Bakare campaign. Go and check.

“The first item on their manifesto is restructuring of the Nigerian federation.

“It’s about our fundamental interest. Even if an Afenifere leader becomes president, under the current system nothing will work.”

YNaija