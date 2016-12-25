PRAY FOR NIGERIAN SECURITY AGENCIES IN DISTRESS

Monday , 26 December 2016
By Simeon Nwakaudu 

While the nation was lamenting the joke that APC leaders have turned the Nigerian Police into, following  their failure  to successfully rig the Rivers Rerun Elections , the Department of State Services  ( DSS) has followed suit, singing shamefully  from a criminally composed hymn book.

On Thursday (December 22, 2016) evening, within the space of 15minutes, I received  close to 50 calls and text messages from journalists, all seeking the response of the Rivers State Government on yet another concocted statement to justify the mayhem visited on the people of Rivers State, this time by the DSS.

The ill-conceived and baseless  statement was judgmental  all through and reeked of what was prepared by horribly  desperate sycophants, eager to satisfy  their paymaster.

For the  avoidance of doubt, the RiversState Government has issued an official statement  on this dance of shame  by the DSS through the Honourable Commissioner of Information, Dr Austin Tam-George. 

The statement read in part: ” “It is an irresponsible scaremongering by an agency that seems bent on a mission to blackmail the governor of Rivers State, and bring the state government into disrepute.
“Governor Wike is a man of peace, and would never orchestrate disturbances in any part of the country.”

In issuing a statement wherein  the DSS alleged that the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike  planned to sponsor protests  that will destabilise  the Federal Government and the administration  in bad light, the DSS conveniently  forgot that for two separate days, APC leaders sponsored northern elements to protest against  the  government and people of Rivers State on the streets of Abuja.

They also forgot that on these  two occasions, Police and DSS provided security cover for the hired northern protesters, giving them the official seal to insult the sensibilities  of Rivers people who spoke in one  voice; that  APC  stands rejected.

The DSS statement issued on thursday by interpretation  is similar  to  that issued by the  alleged principal  sponsor of the alleged murder of the DSP. The main suspect  in the murder of the DSP, according to Police Official Statement, confessed that their sponsor is Mr Wokocha, an aide to the Minister of Transportation and prominent APC Politician in ONELGA.

At the time the police released the name of Wokocha  to the public, they presumed he is a PDP member. When it became obvious that the suspect  is a leading APC member linked to the Federal Government, the DSS was conscripted to do damage  control.  As always, this damage  control has worsened the already soiled image  of the APC Government. 

Before the DSS joke of a statement  trying to link Governor Wike  to any form of  violence, the said Wokocha issued a statement trying to exonerate himself and his principal.  Expectedly, the police is yet to invite Wokocha for questioning.  Instead, the security agencies are struggling  to  divert attention  from the substance of the matter.

In its embarrassing statement, the DSS  took out time to rain insults on Governor Wike.  They conveniently  forgot that they are a security  agency funded with the Niger Delta  resources, but expected  to serve all interests.

That the DSS have joined the police in straying  into the bush of infamy, brings to the fore, the danger of having politicians head security agencies.  The DSS, rather than  gather intelligence, is desperate to defend the APC. 

Did the Nigerian Police and the DSS  contest the Rivers Rerun/supplementary elections? Why are they crying louder than the bereaved? Why are the setting up joint panel of inquiry to justify their concoction  of an already discarded audio clip.

We understand that  they are paid to act a script. But, every  good actor knows when to leave  the  stage.  It is obvious this illegal Squad  (Police and DSS) are oblivious of this fact. They continue to  dance naked on a stage where they have been  repeatedly  disgraced.

If 98000 security  personnel (policemen, SARS personnel, DSS operatives, soldiers, Air Force personnel, immigration officials etc) deployed to Rivers State could not conquer the state for these political armed robbers, what makes the DSS and Police think that poorly and hurriedly  written statements  would move Rivers people. 

In Rivers State, there are two popular  political  songs by the teeming supporters of Governor Wike.  One: “How many dem dey wey we no go win dem” and “No body get morale like Wike “. The DSS and Police should  set up a 50 man panel to understand  these songs. Nobody can intimidate  a leader with the backing of his people.

These film tricks will amount to nothing. Like Governor Wike  said, the security  agencies should  quietly  retire the money they gave them for  the elections without  generating noise.

Governor Wike at his philosophical best sums the Rivers situation  thus:

“I believe  that  this country  belongs to all of us. I believe that nobody should  be  a second  class  citizen  of  this country. 

“I come from a state that by the Special Grace of God produces the wealth of the nation. So, even those who depend on the oil noney to survive are allowed to speak. Why would somebody that  produces that wealth, not speak ?”

The governor  emphasized that all the people of Rivers State  demand is that democracy  must triumph.  He wondered why the leadership of APC  cannot accept  that they will not win in all states, when Former President Jonathan  willingly  conceded defeat.

He said: “This is a government  that came to power on the platform  of change.  We have  offered ourselves  to help them achieve change, instead of them to commend us, they want to  eliminate  us.

“I have told people who care to know, you rig election  where you are popular.  When you rig election  where you are not popular, it leads to violence “.

Our security agencies should retrace their steps in the interest of this country. The other day it was the Rivers APC  helping  the Nigerian Army to issue a press statement.  Now it is the DSS defending the APC. 

What kind of security  agency would raise very frightening  false alarm  over suspected  protests in Abuja, just to  cover up regrettable  inefficiencies which have engendered  unpopularity in the land.

Please as you sleep every night, pray for our security agencies.  They have  fallen victim of the economic recession, hence  they are willing tools in the hands of wicked politicians without  conscience. 
Please pray for our security services so that they  realise that they owe their allegiance  to the Nigerian Constitution and not to the APC  National Executive Council.  

In fact, just pray for the  deliverance  of our security agencies.  They have  been  kidnapped  by the APC.  Let’s  join hands to rescue  them in their time of need.

Their challenge  transcends  the Rivers Rerun  and their desperation  to justify  their failure to successfully rig. 

AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

