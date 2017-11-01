ports Development: Governor Wike Has Exceeded Expectations – Bro. Obuah

S

…Bags Patron, Nigeria Football Supporters Club

The Founder/Sole Sponsor of Go-Round Football Club of Omoku, Bro. Felix Obuah has described Governor Nyesom Wike as a pillar of sports who has exceeded the expectations of Rivers people and Nigerians at large in the development of sports.

Bro. Obuah who stated this while receiving members of the Nigeria Football Supporters Club, Rivers State Chapter who visited him in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital on Tuesday to bestow on him a Patron of the Club, pointed at the array of Governor Wike’s projects and investments in the area of sports.

According to the Go-Round FC boss, the ongoing move to establish the Real Madrid Football Academy is a case in point which has once again put Governor Wike in the annals of history.

He described the Real Madrid Football Academy as a master-stroke and trail blazer targeted to put Rivers State on the world soccer map.

Bro. Obuah said it is very rare to find a Governor who despite the ongoing economic recession, would find time to place premium in sports development, noting that such action clearly marks Governor Wike out from his contemporaries.

“Governor Wike is truly a sports loving Governor. He has really demonstrated his passion for sports and I make bold to say that he has exceeded our expectations with lofty investments in football and other sports.

“He is setting the standard in all fronts and creating a great future for both the youths and the unborn to explore their God-given talents and posterity would continue to celebrate him as No. 1 sports lover in the State”, said Bro. Obuah.

The Go-Round FC owner whose club recently gained promotion to the elite Nigerian Professional Football League commended the Rivers branch of Nigeria Football Supporters Club for honouring him as a Patron and promised to give them the needed support at the appropriate time.

He also praised the group for their moral boosting support towards teams like Dolphins FC, Rivers Angels and Go-Round FC of Omoku.

Earlier in his speech, the Rivers branch Secretary of the Nigeria Football Supporters Club, Hon. Benjamin Diri said their visit to Bro. Obuah, aside from affording them the opportunity of conferring on him as their Patron, was also aimed to join other well meaning people of the State to rejoice with Go-Round FC which gained promotion to play in the elite football league.

“Our heartfelt prayer for Go-Round FC is for God to guide them to win the NPFL. We know this will be achievable because God’s mercies and love is always following you”, Diri said and gave the assurance that the Supporters Club would do their best to support Go-Round in both home and away matches during the next football season.

Signed:

Jerry Needam,

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Bro. Felix Obuah.