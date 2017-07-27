Police Storm Lagos PDP Secretariat

Officers of the Nigerian Police Force and other security agencies are in the Lagos State secretariat of the PDP ‎to enforce the recently delivered judgment of the Supreme Court recognising the Senator Makarfi national caretaker Committee as legitimate leadership authority for the PDP.

An anonymous member of the Party had earlier reported a letter written on behalf of the NEC and signed by the Caretaker Committee’s secretary, Senator Ben Obi.

The letter confirmed the leadership and authority of Olabode George on the property being used as the party Secretary which until now was occupied by the faction loyal to the outwitted Senator Ali Modu Sherif EXCO.

It is believed that the Police is acting on this letter.

On July 12, the Supreme Court declared the Ahmed Makarfi Caretaker Committee of the PDP as validly constituted, officially bringing an end to the leadership crisis that had rocked the Party for over a year.

Both men had been at loggerheads since May 21, 2016, when Senator Ali Modu Sheriff was purportedly removed at the party’s convention held in Port Harcourt.

Agents Of Darkness

Makarfi’s supporters had described the Sheriff’s faction of the party as “agents of darkness“, insisting that the former Governor of Borno State, is not the Chairman of the party.

The PDP noted that the ‘group’, which it described as non-PDP members, had in a statement tried to sustain it’s illegal claim to the leadership of the Party, but insisted that it would not leave them to continue to deceive Nigerians.

While the Makarfi faction enjoyed the support of most of the organs of the PDP, the Sheriff faction was declared the authentic leadership by the Court of Appeal in February.

As the crisis continued to take new turns, many Makarfi supporters such as the Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Ayodele Fayose, continued to stress that Ali Modu Sheriff could not lead the Party and hence moved to appeal the judgement.

The Ekiti State Governor went further to state that he could end up leaving the Party if the outcome of the Supreme Court verdict on the leadership tussle did not favour the Makarfi-led caretaker committee.

With the final verdict, some Party Chieftains lauded the judgement, saying that Nigeria now has a viable opposition and have continued to preach peace and unity within the party in order to emerge as a formidable force.