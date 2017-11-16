POLICE HIGH COMMAND REVERSES THE SACK OF OUTRIDER JOB SULE FOLLOWING MASS PROTESTS ONLINE AND OFFLINE 

The Police High Command last night instructed the Rivers State Police Commissioner, Zaki Ahmed to reverse the sack of Outrider Job Sule who was knocked down by the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi.

The reversal followed online and offline condemnation of the Police High Command for ordering Orderly Room Trial for the outrider who was a victim of executive recklessness and impunity.

Investigation revealed that Job Sule was released early today from the detention centre at Mopol 19 in Port Harcourt. He was received by his Pregnant Wife who is due to deliver at the end of the month.

Nnamdi Omoni, PPRO of Rivers Police Command, denied the sack of the outrider, saying that the State Command was only investigating the incident.

Online Pictures posted earlier today showed that Outrider Job Sule resumed this morning at the Government House Port Harcourt where he was sighted exchanging pleasantries with the Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu.