POLICE HIGH COMMAND REVERSES THE SACK OF OUTRIDER JOB SULE FOLLOWING MASS PROTESTS ONLINE AND OFFLINE 

Thursday , 16 November 2017
November 16, 2017 featured post, Politics 35 Views

The Police High Command last night instructed the Rivers State Police Commissioner, Zaki Ahmed  to reverse the sack of Outrider Job Sule who was knocked down by the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi.
The reversal followed online and offline condemnation  of the Police High Command for ordering Orderly Room Trial for the outrider who was a victim of executive recklessness and impunity.
Investigation revealed that Job Sule was released  early today from the detention centre at Mopol 19 in Port Harcourt.  He was received by his Pregnant Wife who is due to deliver at the end of the month.
Nnamdi Omoni, PPRO of Rivers Police Command, denied the sack  of the outrider, saying that the State Command was only investigating  the incident.
Online Pictures posted earlier today showed that Outrider Job Sule  resumed this morning at the Government House Port Harcourt where he was sighted exchanging pleasantries with the Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu.
On Thursday, thousands of Omuma people took to the streets to demand the sack of Akin Fakorede who testified against Outrider Job Sule after he was knocked down by the Minister of Transportation.
AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

2 comments

  1. Stanley Igwe
    Stanley Igwe
    November 16, 2017 at 11:42 am

    Who’s the chubby guy offering him a hand shake

    Reply
  2. Ogbonnia Eke
    Ogbonnia Eke
    November 16, 2017 at 12:13 pm

    Our igp is a confused person

    Reply

