Police Disperse ‘Free El-Zakzaky’ Protesters With Teargas

Supporters of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), also known as Shi’ites, have taken to the streets of Abuja in what they have termed a ‘free El-Zakzaky’ protest.

In an attempt to disperse the protesters who converged on Unity Fountain, the Police sprayed them with teargas, having failed to disperse them with water, which thereafter forced them to move into the streets.

Former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, Professor Chidi Odinkalu, who addressed the protesters before they were chased out of the Unity Fountain, advised the Federal Government to respect the rule of law by releasing the group leader, (Sheikh) Ibraheem El-Zakzaky.

A Federal High Court in Abuja had on December 2, 2016, ordered his release and awarded a cumulative sum of 50 million Naira to the Zakzakys and ordered the AGF and IGP to provide him a new accommodation and security in any part of Kaduna or Northern region that they prefer within 45 days; a judgment which is however yet to be obeyed.

The Shi’ites leader has however remained in custody for 485 days now, despite the judgment.