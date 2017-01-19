Thursday , 19 January 2017
Police arrest Inspector for alleged extra-judicial killing

January 19, 2017

The Edo Commissioner of Police, Mr Haliru Gwandu, said the command would recommend a serving Inspector being investigated for extra-judicial killing for `discharge’ from service if found guilty. Gwandu, who stated this at a news a conference on Wednesday in Benin, said “there is no sacred cow in the force’’.

He also disclosed that the command had in the last one week arrested 27 suspected criminals in different hideouts in the state. He said police detectives arrested the suspects with various dangerous arms and ammunition. The commissioner said those arrested included six suspected armed robbers, five suspected kidnappers, 13 suspected cultists and three cyber crime suspects. He listed some of the arms and

