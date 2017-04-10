Police arrest four suspected armed robbers in Lagos

Operatives attached to Maroko Police Division have arrested four suspected armed robbers who allegedly terrorised residents of Lekki Phase I in Lagos.

Ndiyo Bassey (24), Justine Simeon (26), David Joseph (23) and Sadam Babayo (25) were apprehended by a team led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Isah Abdulmajid at about 2:30 a.m. last Tuesday.

The suspects were reportedly found with knives, with police and military uniforms and accoutrements, which they allegedly used to snatch motorcycles and other valuables from their victims.

Bassey, a resident of 18, Fatai Arobieke Street in Lekki, allegedly had Police Mobile Force’ (PMF) trouser, a military camouflage cap and two knives on him at the point of arrest.

Simon, it was gathered, had a military uniform on and a knife, while Babayo was found with PMF cap and a radio phone (walkie talkie).

The police said the suspects could not state where they got the accoutrements, just as they were accused of possible links to militants suspected to be dwelling in Otodo Gbame slum.

Our correspondent gathered that the suspects have been transferred to the anti-kidnapping unit for further action