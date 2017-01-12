Police Arrest, Detain 21 INEC Ad-hoc Staff, Transferred To Abuja —Police, Now APC’s Security Arm -PDP

Witch-Hunt of PDP, Governor Wike

24 hours after the 15 man panel set up by the Inspector General of Police to investigate the alleged violence during the December 10, 2016, re-run election in Rivers State visited the State Governor, Chief Barr. Nyesom Wike, in Government House, Port Harcourt, information available to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Rivers State, confirmed that 21 ad-hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, who took part in the legislative re-run election in the State and served in areas where candidates of the PDP won, were last night arrested and detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department, in Port Harcourt.

Sources disclosed that those arrested were transferred to Abuja in the afternoon of today, and they are being forced to confess receiving money from the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its candidates which the Police and the All Progressives Congress, APC, alleged was responsible for the victory of the PDP in the re-run election in the State.

According to the source at the State CID, more arrests would be made and those arrested will be transferred to Abuja and paraded during a press conference that would be organized by the Police High Command, in conjunction with the top leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

This latest development undoubtedly, is a confirmation of the fact that the Police committee led by its chairman, Mr. Damain Okoro, that arrived the State yesterday, Wednesday, January 11, 2017, is on a mission of witch-hunt against the State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, the PDP leadership and candidates of the party, who emerged victorious in the December 10, re-run election in Rivers State.

Although, the Police authorities have actually made no pretense about their biased role in issues surrounding the exercise in the State, with the premature sack of six of their men attached to the Governor, and their refusal to question the conduct of Mr. Akin Fakorede during the election, but of much concern is what these activities portend for our democracy and the image of the Police and other security forces who swore oath of allegiance of neutrality and to defend, protect and respect the provisions of the constitution of Nigeria, and rights of all citizens, and who are maintained by tax payers’ money, not only those of the APC, but all Nigerians.

It is unfortunate that the Police under the current Inspector General of Police, IGP, have so abused their constitutional responsibilities and have now turned into a security arm of a political party, the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The PDP would have expected the Police to be more professional, objective, apolitical, and uphold the tenets of the constitution and regulations as contained in the Electoral Act, relating to the role of security agencies in an election.

Regrettably, the Police in the case of Rivers State have become a tool of witch-hunt by the federal government and certain Rivers politicians of the APC.

We call on well-meaning Nigerians to rise against this ugly trend and abuse of responsibility by the Police high command and the All Progressives Congress leadership in trying to silence the opposition by wrongly indicting innocent citizens, the Rivers State government and leaders of the PDP in the State.

Signed:

Jerry Needam

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity

To The State PDP Chairman, Bro. Felix Obuah

Thursday, January 12, 2017