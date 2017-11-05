PMB’s appointees: Northern region leads as Ogun takes lion share.

Terhemen Abua.

Given the oucry of Nigerians over the bias appointments of mostly northerners into key positions by the APC govt at the federal level, the Presidency, saturday , revealed that Ogun, home state of Vice – President Yemi Osinbajo, had the highest number of Chief Executive Officers appointed to head federal agencies by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, who faulted media reports on the issue made available graphic account showing, Buhari’s appointments were not lopsided in favour of the North only as widely reported by the media that 81 out of 100 appointments came from the north.

Of the 299 appointments, the north alone has 164 appointees while the entire south is left with 135.

A breakdown of the graphic report at the states level indicates Ogun State has 21 appointees, Imo and Kano states have 15 each.

Katsina, the home state of the President and Edo State have 14 each, while they are followed by Anambra, Kogi and Kwara that have 13 each.

The document also shows that Kaduna has 12, Adamawa and Bauchi 11 each, while Borno and Lagos have 10 each.

Benue, Delta, Niger and Osun states have nine each; Gombe and Jigawa have eight each, Rivers has seven while Bayelsa and Ondo have six each.

Cross River, Nasarrawa, Plateau, Taraba and Yobe have five each. Enugu, Ekiti, Akwa Ibom, Oyo, Sokoto and Zamfara have four each; Kebbi has three; while Ebonyi and Abia States have two each.

The FCT has nothing recorded against it on the graph.

The presidential spokesman insisted that allegations of lopsidedness in the president’s appointments were false, describing it as a mischievous attempt to mislead the public and portray the Buhari administration in a bad light.

credit: Punch