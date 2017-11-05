PMB’s appointees: Northern region leads as Ogun takes lion share.

Terhemen Abua.
Given the oucry of Nigerians over the bias appointments of mostly northerners into key positions by the APC govt at the federal level, the Presidency, saturday, revealed that Ogun, home state of Vice – President Yemi Osinbajo, had the highest number of Chief Executive Officers appointed to head federal agencies by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.
The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, who faulted media reports on the issue made available graphic account showing, Buhari’s appointments were not lopsided in favour of the North only as widely reported by the media that 81 out of 100 appointments came from the north.
Of the 299 appointments, the north alone has 164 appointees while the entire south is left with 135.
A breakdown of the graphic report at the states level indicates Ogun State has 21 appointees, Imo and Kano states have 15 each.
Katsina, the home state of the President and Edo State have 14 each, while they are followed by Anambra, Kogi and Kwara that have 13 each.
The document also shows that Kaduna has 12, Adamawa and Bauchi 11 each, while Borno and Lagos have 10 each.
Benue, Delta, Niger and Osun states have nine each; Gombe and Jigawa have eight each, Rivers has seven while Bayelsa and Ondo have six each.
Cross River, Nasarrawa, Plateau, Taraba and Yobe have five each. Enugu, Ekiti, Akwa Ibom, Oyo, Sokoto and Zamfara have four each; Kebbi has three; while Ebonyi and Abia States have two each.
The FCT has nothing recorded against it on the graph.
The presidential spokesman insisted that allegations of lopsidedness in the president’s appointments were false, describing it as a mischievous attempt to mislead the public and portray the Buhari administration in a bad light.
credit: Punch
Lion share of what tyoiof appointments.?
Lion share and all ogun state road is not yet to repair. May the God have mercy on this people
Yeye Apc
And who lead in GEJ appointment? Those living in glass houses don’t throw stones on others…
But d bias, selfish, sentimental, bigots and ethnic inclined ones does. Wake up wailers…
“Buhari is tribalistic, he only appoints northerners”- you have said this so much you believe it and have convinced yourself and others it is true.
Sadly when presented with FACTS and NUMBERS your assertion is found to be false but you lack the grace to admit you weren’t right and you think you aren’t a big part of the problem?
When you constantly whip up ethnic sentiments based on your emotions rather than facts you can be excused for being ignorant but when you deliberately discount facts and figures you are beyond ignorant, you are malicious.
You criticize on a foundation of dishonesty, never admit when you are wrong then label people telling the truth and throw them to ignorant lions. Some of you are showing new skills at despicable cynicism yet you don’t see the hypocrisy you present?
Credit-Ogunyomi Sangogbamila Orunmilalana Edumareojekinte
Confuse story, northern region leads but Ogun had lion share, we need more clarification, whether u should do ur analysis based on state by state or south vs north
FACT CHECK: Buhari’s Appointments: Presidency’s list inaccurate; several names omitted, others wrongly described
At least 29 presidential appointments were not contained in the presidency’s list.
And so……. what about Mr ebele jona with his cabinet of girlfriends Deizani, Okonjo, Stella and co
Can you see how stupid you are? In one breath you’re saying northern region,on another you’re making a reference to a single state in southern. Continue! This is exposing your level of intellectual incapacity.