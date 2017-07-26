PMB meets with Governor’s Forum delegation

President Muhammadu Buhari with Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State with them are L-R: Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State, Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State, Governor David Nweze Umahi of Ebonyi state, Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State and Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State as he receives delegation of Nigeria’s Governor’s Forum led by its Chairman Governor Abdulaziz Yari in Abuja House London on 26th July 2017

