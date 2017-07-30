PLAY A SIGNIFICANT ROLE IN THE EMERGENCE OF LEADERS, GOVERNOR WIKE TELLS THE CHURCH

▪revokes Novotel’s Certificate of Occupancy

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has called on the Church in the state to play a significant role in who emerges as a leader in the state.

Governor Wike also announced the revocation of the Certificate of occupancy of Novotel , for being the centre of electoral fraud and malpractice.

The governor declared that the Church can no longer stand aloof because the rapid development of Rivers State, supersedes all other considerations.

Speaking during the second session of the third synod of Anglican Diocese of Evo on Sunday, Governor Wike pointed out that it is the position of the Church to decide who leads Rivers.

He said: “In Anambra and Imo States, the Catholic Church plays key role on who leads those states. In Rivers State, the Church should rise up and take a position.

“If someone comes up tomorrow and has no relationship with the Church, the Church will suffer. Rivers State is a Christian State, the Church must play a role.”

Speaking on the use of a popular hotel in Port Harcourt, Novotel for the rigging of elections, the Governor directed the Special Adviser on Land to with immediate effect perfect the revocation of the Certificate of Occupancy of the hotel.

He regretted that Novotel has turned itself to the state’s worst centre of electoral fraud, which causes insecurity and instability. He regretted that on Saturday the facility was used to manipulate the non elective APC local government congress. Governor Wike pointed out that on December 10, 2016, the same Novotel was used to rig elections.

“We cannot allow hotels to be used for unwholesome activities. The Special Adviser on Lands has been directed to revoke the Certificate of Occupancy of Novotel. Any business that is used to affect the security of Rivers State will face the music.

“Nobody will allow rigging in 2019. In 2019, it is one man, one vote. I appeal to APC to allow internal democracy to take place.”.

On the dirty politics being played by the Rivers APC, Governor Wike condemned the negative statement credited to APC leaders because the Chief Justice of Nigeria laid the foundation for the construction of Judges Quarters in the state.

He also berated the APC Leadership for deliberately frustrating the commissioning of the Rumuokoro Market and Park, which is the best in the country.

Anglican Bishop of Evo Diocese, Rt Rev. Innocent Ordu appealed to Rivers People to support and pray for the Wike administration because it is working for the development of the country.

In his sermon, the Anglican Bishop of Otukpo Diocese, Rt. Rev. David Bello said that Governor Wike stands as a worthy ambassador of the Church, delivering projects without excuses.

He said while other governors continue to give excuses for non performance, Governor Wike has repeatedly deployed resources to develop his people.

He said: “Everyday in the news, Governor Wike is seen working for the people of Rivers State. He is doing projects, despite the economic downturn. I wonder where he is getting money while his colleagues are giving excuses.

“I want to charge the governor to remain focused and not be distracted by unfounded criticisms. The governor should not respond to every unfounded criticism because detractors disturb only those who are working”.

Simeon Nwakaudu,

Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media.

30th July, 2017.