PIPELINE VANDALISM/BUNKERING AND KILLING OF THREE OGONI YOUTHS :COMMUNITY DEMANDS PROSECUTION OF RIVERS SARS COMMANDER

Following the brutal murder of three Ogoni youths by operatives of the Rivers Special Anti-Robbery Squad last Saturday Luebe Community in Khana Local Government Area, community leaders and women have called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the State SARS Commander, Mr Akin Fakorede over allegations that the squad operates a bunkering syndicate to defraud Nigeria.

They also insist that the bunkering activities of SARS in the area have impacted negatively on the Luebe environment.

The three youths murdered by the Rivers SARS Petrol Bunkering Syndicate include:

* Bariledum Ndag

* EwonuBari LeBari

* Neebee Baah

On Friday night, it was gathered that SARS Operatives working with bunkering criminals attempted to move stolen petroleum products to Oyigbo Local Government Area.

When they were challenged by youths, they opened fire on the boys, killing three and injuring 15 others.

The mass murder led to protests, as women and youths trooped out to call for justice.

Despite this gruesome murder of innocent youths, the Rivers State SARS Commander, Akin Fakorede in company of APC Leaders stormed Bori, seeking that the case be swept under the carpet.

However, the Police Area Commander in Bori insisted on releasing the names of the SARS Bunkering Syndicate to community leaders who have petitioned relevant authorities, calling for justice .

The Paramount Ruler of the Community Chief Micah Saakara while confirming the incident, accused men of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) in Bori who allegedly opened fire on the youths that were on local surveillance and noticed that (SARS) was escorting illegal refined crude oil through their community (Luebe) to Ndoki in Oyigbo LGA of Rivers State.

Caretaker Committee Chairman of Khana LGA Mr. Gbene Lekue Zini condemned the incident and called on the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State to investigate, arrest and prosecute the perpetrators of this act.

Other community leaders are insisting that only the prosecution of SARs Commander, Akin Fakorede and his men would serve as a deterrent to criminally minded SARs personnel who profit from crime.

Though, the Rivers State Police claims that the alleged murderous SARS Personnel who killed the Ogoni youths have been arrested, their Commander, Akin Fakorede is still moving freely, a situation many believe would jeopardise investigations.

The notorious SARS Commander, Akin Fakorede also featured in the attack on the convoy of the governor by SARS Personnel last Saturday.

It remains to be seen if the Nigerian Police, rated as the worst in the World will take action against the notorious Akin Fakorede, considered the devil’s workshop of APC in Rivers State.