PH FLOOD…WHEN A GOVERNOR IS MOVED BY PLIGHT…

By Kevin Nengia

No part of Port Harcourt was sparred after the two days rain of last Saturday and Sunday. After the heavy downpour residents and motorists are counting their loss. The whole city of Port Harcourt was in a pool of water after the sky emptied itself. Not even the Government Reserved Area was sparred, from GRA to D-Line,the only middle income housing corridor in the city were like artificial lakes. What we saw in Lagos forth night ago has befell us.

Jokingly I had told my friend on Sunday morning that this rain will not stop till it wrecks havoc and that it did. I was not sparred. All through my neighbourhood in Agip Extension A at Rumueme no house was sparred except the ones with high barrier in front. I started building my own water barrier this morning after the horror of Sunday. My two young kids clung to my upholstery, while me,spouse and mother in law including my caring neighbours scurry to remove valuables on the floor. Our mattress was the first to land on my three seater chair in the sitting room. I scooped water till sweat ran through my pants. It wasn’t a pleasant experience. You could hear the sound of scooping bowls in unison across the neighbourhood like a leaking canoe and the fisherman.

Just across the road, I heard a shriek, a little boy returning from church with his peers lost his foot in the swirling flood and almost got drowned, but for passersby.

The rain started on Saturday and everyone thought it was the usual Port Harcourt rain that will stop after few hours. It never did. It fell into the night and by Sunday morning when it stopped briefly so many never knew it had something up its sleeves. So when it released its torrent till about 2pm when it calmed a bit on drizzling motion by then everyone was folding trousers and wrapper to enter their houses. The flood reduced all to the same level and class. I learnt somewhere around Old Township some guys were making brisk cash to cross people on their backs. What about the young guys in some parts of GRA who laid in waiting for vehicles that got soaked up or fell into ditches. They charged their victims who don’t have a choice of abandoning their vehicles or at the mercy of battery thieves or better still spend huge amount on repairs.

Just like it’s usual in Nigeria by today many of the flood victims had forgotten their experience and those who manage to save properties and family would give testimony in church. What touched me after the whole scenario and disaster is that the indefatigable Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike defied the rain to see things for himself. He was indeed moved by the situation and shared in the peoples plight. Instead of sleeping and enjoying the cozy Government House environment, he braced the weather ,hit the road as a way to show his heartfelt empathy. I used the word “empathy” for emphasis. It goes beyond words to come out and inspect the effects of the flood. The governor’s action is action beyond words,it’s like giving hope to the residents. And believe you me he would surely act not by donating relief, but finding lasting solutions; which is far better than any palliative measure. Remember what he did at St John’s bustop at Oroworokwo by Aba Road and the Market Junction by Airforce. These were spots of intractable flooding till Wike came on board. I know many motorists will drive past those spots yesterday forgetting how it was in the past.

The current flood situation has been an accumulated inaction by past administrations. The last administration worsened the situation when it started the underground and modern drain gospel. The roads where these drains were constructed are worse off now. Any small hiss of rain floods Ikwerre Road every time putting aside the effects of pure water sachets and bottles and activities of market and unruly residents, the truth is that many drains in the city are shallow and leads to no where. Thank God most of the drains now being constructed by Julius Berger and Chinese Constructing giant, CCECC are taking these factors into cognisance courtesy of Governor Wike.

Talking about the effects of poor littering and sanitation habit by most residents including market women and hawkers is another big issue fit for research. How could one throw his or her entire waste in a drain?How could road sweepers sweep debris into the gutter? What could be done about these bottle and sachet water producers to control their products and wastes? Does Port Harcourt and environs have a storm water channel apart from Ntawogba and Mini Okoro channels? Are activities of illegal refineries and bukerers not exacerbating the weather? Do we have interconnectivity of drains? These are the questions yesterdays flooding pose to both the authorities and the citizenry.