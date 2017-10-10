Tuesday , 10 October 2017
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike receiving briefing from the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State, Zaki Ahmed on Tuesday when the governor led members of the State Security Council for an on-the-spot assessment of Ngbuoshimini community where unknown gunmen killed innocent persons at a market.

Perpetrators of Ngbuoshimini Violence will be brought to justice says Governor Wike 

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that the perpetrators of last Monday’s killings at Ngbuoshimini will be brought to justice.
Speaking on Tuesday  when he led members of the State Security Council for an  on-the-spot assessment  of Ngbuoshimini community  where unknown gunmen   killed innocent persons at a market, Governor Wike said that security agencies have been empowered to fish out the culprits.
He said: “This is most unfortunate.  Those involved in this dastardly act will not go scotfree. The security agencies have been empowered to go after them.
“Everybody should remain  calm as we are talking measures to ensure that our people are protected from such ugly attacks.”
The governor stated that initial security  report indicate that it is a cult-related violence, wondering why perpetrators  would unleash mayhem on innocent persons.
He said that as part of measures to forestall  a recurrence, the administration will build a police station and quarters to check the activities  of criminals.
The governor said that the State Government will assist the families  of the deceased.
Governor Wike called on members  of the public to cooperate with security  agencies through the supply of relevant information  to check the activities of criminals.
“We will not leave any stone unturned.  We will fight the cultists to the point that they will know that Rivers State is not a safe haven for them.
“But we require the support of the public. The security agencies have given us the assurances that they will do their best. For sometime, we have had relative peace before this unfortunate incident”.
It will be recalled that Governor Wike had personally led security agencies to demolish homes of cult leaders in  Ngbuoshimini.
