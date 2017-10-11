Peer Review leads to faster regional development   –Governor Wike 

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that the peer review of projects and programmes between South-South and South-East States will lead to the faster development of the two regions.

Speaking in Calabar on Wednesday after his state visit to Cross River State, Governor Wike said that peer review exposes governors to different techniques of achieving development for the good of their people.

He said: “We are all from one zone and from the PDP. From time to time, we encourage ourselves by visits to exchange ideas and to see how we can move the region forward.

“We also belong to the South-South and South-East Governors Forum where we agreed to work together economically and politically in order to enhance inter-regional development.”

Governor Wike expressed happiness with the quality of projects in Cross River State. He urged the governor to sustain his tempo of projects delivery.

On environmental sanitation, Governor Wike said that though Rivers State has started improving, the state will apply some of the techniques of Cross River State to improve the sanitation of Port Harcourt.

He said: “The cleanliness of Calabar is second to none. We will learn a few things from Calabar. We need to take the environmental sanitation of Port Harcourt to the next level “.

The governor congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari for approving a deep sea port for Cross River State. Governor Wike said it is a good development that the project was approved despite political differences.

In his remarks, Cross River State Governor, Professor Ben Ayade expressed happiness that Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors are united and are working together.

He said: “We are happy that as a party we are quite united. we are working together. As a zone, South-South and South-East, we have come together and we have a working relationship.

“I am happy that my friend has visited as a fellow PDP Governor. I am also happy that he has taken a look at our projects”.

Highpoint of the visit was the joint inspection of projects by Governors Wike and Ayade.

Simeon Nwakaudu,

Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media.