Wednesday , 11 October 2017
Home / featured post / Peer Review leads to faster regional development   –Governor Wike 
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike (l) and Cross River State, Professor Ben Ayade during Governor Wike's State Visit to Government House, Calabar on Wednesday to improve regional development.

Peer Review leads to faster regional development   –Governor Wike 

October 11, 2017 featured post, Politics 14 Views

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that the peer review of projects and programmes  between South-South and South-East States will lead to the faster development of the two regions.
Speaking in Calabar on Wednesday  after his state visit  to Cross River State, Governor Wike said that peer review exposes governors to different techniques  of achieving development  for the good of their people.
He said: “We are all from one zone and from the PDP. From time to time, we encourage ourselves by visits to exchange ideas and to see how we can move the region forward.
“We also belong to the South-South and South-East Governors Forum where we agreed to work together economically  and politically in order to enhance inter-regional development.”
Governor Wike expressed happiness with the quality of projects in Cross River State. He urged the governor  to sustain his tempo of projects delivery.
On environmental sanitation, Governor Wike said that though Rivers State  has started  improving, the state will apply some of the techniques  of Cross River State to improve the sanitation of Port Harcourt.
He said: “The cleanliness of Calabar is second to none. We will learn a few things from Calabar.  We need to take the environmental sanitation of Port Harcourt to the next level “.
The governor congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari  for approving a deep sea port for Cross River State.  Governor Wike said it is a good development that the project was approved  despite  political differences.
In his remarks, Cross River State Governor, Professor Ben Ayade expressed happiness that Peoples Democratic Party  (PDP) Governors are united and are working together.
He said: “We are happy  that as a party we are quite  united. we are working together.  As a zone, South-South and South-East, we have come together and we have a working relationship.
“I am happy that my friend has visited as a fellow PDP Governor. I am also happy that he has taken a look at our projects”.
Highpoint  of the visit was the joint  inspection  of projects by Governors Wike and Ayade.
Simeon Nwakaudu,
Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media.
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike (l) and Cross River State, Professor Ben Ayade during Governor Wike’s State Visit to Government House, Calabar on Wednesday to improve regional development.
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike (l) and Cross River State, Professor Ben Ayade during Governor Wike’s State Visit to Government House, Calabar on Wednesday to improve regional development.
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike (l) and Cross River State, Professor Ben Ayade during Governor Wike’s State Visit to Government House, Calabar on Wednesday to improve regional development.
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike (l) and Cross River State, Professor Ben Ayade during Governor Wike’s State Visit to Government House, Calabar on Wednesday to improve regional development.
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike (l) and Cross River State, Professor Ben Ayade during Governor Wike’s State Visit to Government House, Calabar on Wednesday to improve regional development.
AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

Check Also

Why my father is not aware of poor state of Aso Rock Clinic – President’s daughter, Zahra

President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter, Zahra, has explained why her father may not be aware of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2017 ScanNews Nigeria. All Rights Reserved