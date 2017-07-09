Sunday , 9 July 2017
Home / featured post / PDP’s Adeleke Emerges winner of Osun West Senatorial District 

PDP’s Adeleke Emerges winner of Osun West Senatorial District 

July 9, 2017 featured post, News, Politics 41 Views

OFFICIAL RESULT ANNOUNCED BY INEC HERE AT BAPTIST HIGH SCHOOL, IWO, THE VENUE OF THE SENATORIAL COLLATION CENTRE FOR OSUN WEST SENATORIAL BYE-ELECTION.

AYEDIRE 
APC: 5360
PDP: 5,789

EDE NORTH: 
APC: 2784
PDP: 18,559

EDE SOUTH:
APC: 2096
PDP: 13,406

EJIGBO: 
APC:12,229
PDP: 9,723

IWO:
APC: 12,205
PDP: 12,547

IREWOLE:
APC: 8,952
PDP: 9096

OLA-OLUWA:
APC: 5,316
PDP: 5,618

EGBEDORE:
APC: 4,768
PDP: 7,142

AYEDAADE:
APC: 7,179
PDP: 9,061

ISOKAN:
APC: 5,227
PDP: 6,539

TOTAL RESULT 
PDP:           97,480
APC:           66,116
                   ————
MARGIN:    31,364
                    ————
Having scored the highest number of votes and having certified the requirement of the law, Otunba (Dr.) Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke of People’s Democratic Party(PDP) is hereby declared WINNER of Osun West

AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

Check Also

ORTOM, OTHERS EXTOL ONOV TYUULUGH’S VIRTUES AT BURIAL

By Jimin Geoffrey Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, today extolled the qualities of the late …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2017 ScanNews Nigeria. All Rights Reserved