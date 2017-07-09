PDP’s Adeleke Emerges winner of Osun West Senatorial District 

OFFICIAL RESULT ANNOUNCED BY INEC HERE AT BAPTIST HIGH SCHOOL, IWO, THE VENUE OF THE SENATORIAL COLLATION CENTRE FOR OSUN WEST SENATORIAL BYE-ELECTION.

AYEDIRE

APC: 5360

PDP: 5,789

EDE NORTH:

APC: 2784

PDP: 18,559

EDE SOUTH:

APC: 2096

PDP: 13,406

EJIGBO:

APC:12,229

PDP: 9,723

IWO:

APC: 12,205

PDP: 12,547

IREWOLE:

APC: 8,952

PDP: 9096

OLA-OLUWA:

APC: 5,316

PDP: 5,618

EGBEDORE:

APC: 4,768

PDP: 7,142

AYEDAADE:

APC: 7,179

PDP: 9,061

ISOKAN:

APC: 5,227

PDP: 6,539

TOTAL RESULT

PDP: 97,480

APC: 66,116

————

MARGIN: 31,364

————

Having scored the highest number of votes and having certified the requirement of the law, Otunba (Dr.) Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke of People’s Democratic Party(PDP) is hereby declared WINNER of Osun West