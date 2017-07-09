PDP’s Adeleke Emerges winner of Osun West Senatorial District 

OFFICIAL RESULT ANNOUNCED BY INEC HERE AT BAPTIST HIGH SCHOOL, IWO, THE VENUE OF THE SENATORIAL COLLATION CENTRE FOR OSUN WEST SENATORIAL BYE-ELECTION.
AYEDIRE
APC: 5360
PDP: 5,789
EDE NORTH:
APC: 2784
PDP: 18,559
EDE SOUTH:
APC: 2096
PDP: 13,406
EJIGBO:
APC:12,229
PDP: 9,723
IWO:
APC: 12,205
PDP: 12,547
IREWOLE:
APC: 8,952
PDP: 9096
OLA-OLUWA:
APC: 5,316
PDP: 5,618
EGBEDORE:
APC: 4,768
PDP: 7,142
AYEDAADE:
APC: 7,179
PDP: 9,061
ISOKAN:
APC: 5,227
PDP: 6,539
TOTAL RESULT
PDP: 97,480
APC: 66,116
————
MARGIN: 31,364
————
Having scored the highest number of votes and having certified the requirement of the law, Otunba (Dr.) Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke of People’s Democratic Party(PDP) is hereby declared WINNER of Osun West