PDP will recover mandate from defected senator Effiong , says Ex-minister

Chief Nduese Essien, the former Minster of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, says the Peoples Democracy Party (PDP) will recover its mandate from the defected PDP senator, Nelson Effiong. Essien made this known during an enlarged stakeholders’ meeting of Eket Senatorial District on Saturday to deliberate on the recent political development in the district.

Asuquo Effiong He said the PDP Akwa Ibom would begin the process that will ultimately ensure that the mandate given to Effiong was recovered. Effiong, the Senator representing Eket Senatorial District, recently announced his defection from PDP, to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on the floor of the senate.

The former minister, who is the political leader of Eket Senatorial District frowned at the alleged level of indiscipline exhibited by the senator, saying that the party would take drastic action to recover its mandate. “We will take steps to recover our mandate from Sen. Effiong, who defected to APC. “We are not talking about recall, because recall is an electioneering process, but there are other ways of recovering our mandate. “When I heard that Sen. Effiong has defected, I was happy because this is the man that we were told was ill for so many months and he was not appearing in the floor of the senate