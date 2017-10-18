PDP: Time for a fresh start – Gbenga Daniel

A contender in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, National Chairmanship position, Gbenga Daniel has Wednesday formally declared his intention to run for the position declaring that time had come for a fresh start in PDP.
Daniel, in the speech, said he had done informed study on the myriads of problems rocking the party and has mapped out solutions to them in such a way that everybody will be happy.
According to him, “I come to this resolve after careful analyses of the challenges confronting the PDP and on the strength of clear understanding of my personal ability to provide the needed leadership in our collective search for solutions.”
The Peoples Democratic Party chairmanship contender however lamented that the PDP had been losing elections because it deviated from its guiding principles which defined the essence and character of the party but was jettisoned was transparency .
According to him, indiscipline and impunity, lack of internal democracy, imposition of candidates as well as dangerous introduction of ticket racketing to unpopular candidates are the reasons the PDP got to where she is today.
He added that “the alteration of the time -tested zoning formula and convention also contributed in no small measure to the undoing of the PDP”.
Gbenga emphasised that “we do not just have enough evidence as to why so many people did not want Muhammadu Buhari. But the low side of his administration reveals a bit of possible why. The solution to a national problem cannot just be in fighting corruption; the solution is to first fight ‘national disunity”.
Credit: punching.com, vanguardngr. com
