PDP: Time for a fresh start – Gbenga Daniel

A contender in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, National Chairmanship position, Gbenga Daniel has Wednesday formally declared his intention to run for the position declaring that time had come for a fresh start in PDP.

Daniel, in the speech, said he had done informed study on the myriads of problems rocking the party and has mapped out solutions to them in such a way that everybody will be happy.

According to him, “I come to this resolve after careful analyses of the challenges confronting the PDP and on the strength of clear understanding of my personal ability to provide the needed leadership in our collective search for solutions.”

The Peoples Democratic Party chairmanship contender however lamented that the PDP had been losing elections because it deviated from its guiding principles which defined the essence and character of the party but was jettisoned was transparency .