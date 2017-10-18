PDP needs a courageous and committed leader, says Ex-President Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan Tuesday declared that the Peoples

Democratic Party needed a very courageous and committed person at this

point in time to lead the main opposition party as its next chairman.

The Ex-President who spoke ahead of the party’s forthcoming elective

congress in December also stressed that the next chairman must be a

competent and committed team player who will be prepared to carry all

the key organs of the party along, to ensure that the party always

selects the best candidates to stand for elections.

Jonathan spoke while welcoming to his office High Chief Raymond

Dokpesi who was accompanied by a powerful delegation of his supporters

during a courtesy call, in continuation of the PDP chieftain’s ongoing

consultation in his bid to lead the party.

Jonathan said: “I always say that there are two positions we must not

make mistakes in determining who occupies them; the chairman and that

of the publicity secretary. I wore the shoe, so I know where it hurts.

If we make mistakes in the election of these two positions, it will

spell doom for the party.

“We need a chairman that will encourage us in the interest of the

party and in the interest of the nation. we need a very competent

person, a team player who will not negotiate away our collective

interest because of personal gain. We need a chairman that will carry

every organ of the party along, to ensure that PDP will always

presents the best candidates for elections. If you select the best

material, your chances of winning elections become brighter.”

Jonathan also commended the Sen. Ahmed Makarfi-led National Caretaker

Committee of the party, saying that they had done very well,

especially during the period of crisis in the party.

Jonathan further noted the observations of some people like the former

Head of State, Gen Abdulsalam Abubakar who recently faulted the way

the party was carrying on as an opposition party, stressing that it

was an indication that people expect PDP to do more as an opposition

party.

“We must migrate from a ruling party to an opposition party for the

purpose of strengthening our democracy. I am not saying that as an

opposition party you must be saying whatever you like. No! PDP is a

very mature party. We will not go to the gutters to be seen to be

criticizing the ruling party. But all over the world, opposition

parties constructively checkmate the ruling party so that things can

be done properly and there will be good governance. If the opposition

party goes to sleep, the ruling party will be doing whatever it

likes.”

He said further that the party did well within the 16 years it was in

power, adding:” Our achievements are well known, they are properly

documented and we will continue to talk about them. There is no way

anybody can bury it.”

Earlier, the Ex-President commended Dokpesi for his dogged commitment

to the affairs of the PDP, describing him as a man who had always been

there for the party.

Jonathan who recalled how Dokpesi held a reception in his honour when

he left office,

also commended him for his open-mindedness in his bid for the

Chairmanship position saying: “I commend Dokpesi for saying that he

will be ready to accept the outcome of the election whichever way it

goes. That’s a good spirit. I encourage other contestants to emulate

him. The winner must be the party, PDP, and not the individual.”

While speaking earlier, Dokpesi commended for former president’s

resilience and efforts in ensuring that the party’s leadership crisis

was resolved. “I am very positive that this party must come out of

December elective national convention stronger and united to be able

to give the needed opposition to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“As our leader, you have to look for means to ensure that we come out

of the forthcoming convention stronger and united,” he said.