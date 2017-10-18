PDP needs a courageous and committed leader, says Ex-President Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan Tuesday declared that the Peoples
Democratic Party needed a very courageous and committed person at this
point in time to lead the main opposition party as its next chairman.
The Ex-President who spoke ahead of the party’s forthcoming elective
congress in December also stressed that the next chairman must be a
competent and committed team player who will be prepared to carry all
the key organs of the party along, to ensure that the party always
selects the best candidates to stand for elections.
Jonathan spoke while welcoming to his office High Chief Raymond
Dokpesi who was accompanied by a powerful delegation of his supporters
during a courtesy call, in continuation of the PDP chieftain’s ongoing
consultation in his bid to lead the party.
Jonathan said: “I always say that there are two positions we must not
make mistakes in determining who occupies them; the chairman and that
of the publicity secretary. I wore the shoe, so I know where it hurts.
If we make mistakes in the election of these two positions, it will
spell doom for the party.
“We need a chairman that will encourage us in the interest of the
party and in the interest of the nation. we need a very competent
person, a team player who will not negotiate away our collective
interest because of personal gain. We need a chairman that will carry
every organ of the party along, to ensure that PDP will always
presents the best candidates for elections. If you select the best
material, your chances of winning elections become brighter.”
Jonathan also commended the Sen. Ahmed Makarfi-led National Caretaker
Committee of the party, saying that they had done very well,
especially during the period of crisis in the party.
Jonathan further noted the observations of some people like the former
Head of State, Gen Abdulsalam Abubakar who recently faulted the way
the party was carrying on as an opposition party, stressing that it
was an indication that people expect PDP to do more as an opposition
party.
“We must migrate from a ruling party to an opposition party for the
purpose of strengthening our democracy. I am not saying that as an
opposition party you must be saying whatever you like. No! PDP is a
very mature party. We will not go to the gutters to be seen to be
criticizing the ruling party. But all over the world, opposition
parties constructively checkmate the ruling party so that things can
be done properly and there will be good governance. If the opposition
party goes to sleep, the ruling party will be doing whatever it
likes.”
He said further that the party did well within the 16 years it was in
power, adding:” Our achievements are well known, they are properly
documented and we will continue to talk about them. There is no way
anybody can bury it.”
Earlier, the Ex-President commended Dokpesi for his dogged commitment
to the affairs of the PDP, describing him as a man who had always been
there for the party.
Jonathan who recalled how Dokpesi held a reception in his honour when
he left office,
also commended him for his open-mindedness in his bid for the
Chairmanship position saying: “I commend Dokpesi for saying that he
will be ready to accept the outcome of the election whichever way it
goes. That’s a good spirit. I encourage other contestants to emulate
him. The winner must be the party, PDP, and not the individual.”
While speaking earlier, Dokpesi commended for former president’s
resilience and efforts in ensuring that the party’s leadership crisis
was resolved. “I am very positive that this party must come out of
December elective national convention stronger and united to be able
to give the needed opposition to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
“As our leader, you have to look for means to ensure that we come out
of the forthcoming convention stronger and united,” he said.
