PDP is the reason Buhari travels abroad for treatment – Presidency, APC

The presidency has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari never made a promise to Nigerians in 2015 that he would not seek medical treatment abroad if elected.

His Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, yesterday disclosed this while appearing as a guest on Focus Nigeria, a programme on Africa Independent Television (AIT).

The spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bolaji Abdullahi, who appeared alongside Adesina, also said the much talked about promise the president allegedly made was false.

Abdullahi said: “I was the Deputy Director of the policy directorate of the campaign, I was there from the beginning to the end.”

“So many people came to join the group, some from even outside the country. Then one day, we were in a meeting, then one gentleman who heads one of the international NGOs in the country brought this list of 100 items that he was proposing that we should push out as the promise of Mr President to Nigerians.

“We circulated and asked everyone to study it and come back the following day so that we look at which ones we can own and which ones we need to reject.

“I remember that Number 1 on that list was to make the President say that ‘When I become President, I will not travel abroad for medical treatment’.

“And I remember we rejected that immediately, because we said we didn’t know what this man was dealing with; we didn’t know who his doctors had been, how could we say this for him?

“But you know what happened? One of us in the group just released the document.”

Adesina backed Abdullahi’s claim, confirming that the president was never aware of any such promise, let alone agree to it.