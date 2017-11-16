 PDP Governorship Campaign Rally: Defend Your Votes, Governor Wike tells Anambra People

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has advised Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members in Anambra State to defend their votes in order to stop the APC Federal Government from rigging the November 18 Governorship Election in favour of their unpopular candidate.

Speaking during the Anambra Governorship PDP Campaign Finale at Onitsha on Thursday , Governor Wike said the APC can only rig if the Anambra people allow them.

He said: “If you don’t defend your votes, you have yourself to blame. They can only rig if you allow them. Don’t allow them.”

The governor said that the PDP members should disregard the claim by the APC Federal Government that they will not rig the November 18 Governorship, pointing out that rigging is their principal scheme.

Governor Wike said: “Stay at the polling units. Monitor your votes. Defend your votes on November 18 . Make sure your votes count.”

The governor urged them to emulate the resistance of Rivers people , which stopped the APC Federal Government from rigging the rerun elections in the state.

“OHO (Oseloka Henry Obaze) is the answer. They will bring intimidation. Please use Rivers State as example. They pushed me and I pushed them. Follow the ballot boxes bumper to bumper”, Governor Wike said.

He said that the APC is a sinking a political party, noting that they have nothing to offer. He berated the APC Federal Government for promising to start working in Anambra State in 2018, when they abandoned the state since 2015.

Also speaking, Former President Goodluck Jonathan urged Nigerians to collectively defend democracy.

Jonathan said that PDP is the only party that Will attract development to the area.

The Former President said that Anambra State must elect Osaloka Henry Obaze who is the best hand to represent at home and in Abuja

Ekiti State Governor, Peter Ayodele Fayose and Former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi urged the people to vote the Oseloka Peter Obaze as the next governor of Anambra State.

The Grand Finale witnessed the massive turnout of PDP supporters from all the Local Government Areas of the state. PDP governors, Senators, House of Representatives members, State Assembly members and party executives from across the country graced the occasion.

The Anambra State PDP Governorship Candidate, Oseloka Henry Obaze assured the people that he will make a difference when voted in on November 18 .

Simeon Nwakaudu,

Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media.