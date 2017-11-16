Thursday , 16 November 2017
Home / featured post /  PDP Governorship Campaign Rally: Defend Your Votes, Governor Wike tells Anambra People
Former President Goodluck Jonathan, Ekiti State Governor, Peter Ayodele Fayose, Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike during the Anambra State Governorship PDP Campaign Finale at Onitsha on Thursday.

 PDP Governorship Campaign Rally: Defend Your Votes, Governor Wike tells Anambra People

November 16, 2017 featured post, Politics 110 Views

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has advised  Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members in Anambra State to defend their votes in order  to stop the APC Federal Government from rigging the November 18 Governorship Election in favour  of their unpopular candidate.
Speaking during the Anambra Governorship PDP Campaign Finale at Onitsha on Thursday, Governor Wike said the APC  can only  rig if the Anambra people allow them.
He said: “If you don’t defend your votes, you have yourself to blame. They can only rig if you allow them. Don’t allow them.”
The governor said that the PDP members should disregard  the claim by the APC Federal Government that they will not rig the November 18 Governorship, pointing out that rigging is their principal scheme.
Governor Wike said: “Stay at the polling units. Monitor your votes. Defend your  votes  on November 18. Make sure your votes count.”
The governor urged them to emulate the resistance of Rivers people , which stopped the APC Federal Government from rigging  the rerun elections in the state.
“OHO (Oseloka Henry Obaze)  is the answer.  They  will bring intimidation.  Please use Rivers State  as example.  They pushed me and I pushed them. Follow the ballot boxes bumper to bumper”, Governor Wike said.
He said that the APC is a sinking a political party, noting that  they have nothing to offer. He berated the APC Federal Government for promising to start working in Anambra State in 2018, when they abandoned the state  since 2015.
Also speaking, Former President Goodluck Jonathan urged Nigerians  to collectively defend democracy.
Jonathan said that PDP is the only party that Will  attract development  to the area.
The Former President said that Anambra State must elect Osaloka Henry Obaze who is the best hand to represent at home and in Abuja
Ekiti State Governor, Peter Ayodele Fayose and Former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi urged the people to vote the Oseloka Peter Obaze as the next governor of Anambra State.
The Grand Finale witnessed the massive turnout of PDP supporters from all the Local Government Areas of the state. PDP governors, Senators, House of Representatives members, State Assembly members and party executives from across the country graced the occasion.
The Anambra State PDP Governorship Candidate, Oseloka Henry Obaze assured the people that he will make a difference  when voted in on November 18.
Simeon Nwakaudu,
Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media.
16th November, 2017.
Picture 1: L-R: Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, Ekiti State Governor, Peter Ayodele Fayose, Former President Goodluck Jonathan, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Rear Admiral John Jonah, Gombe State Governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo and Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi during the Anambra State Governorship PDP Campaign Finale at Onitsha on Thursday.
Former President Goodluck Jonathan, Ekiti State Governor, Peter Ayodele Fayose, Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike during the Anambra State Governorship PDP Campaign Finale at Onitsha on Thursday.
AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

Check Also

MOTION TO EXAMINE THE SECURITY SITUATION IN RIVERS STATE BY THE MAJORITY LEADER,RIVERS STATE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY  HON. MARTINS CHIKE AMAEWHULE

DATE: WEDS 15/11/2017 Hon. Martin Chike Amaewhule- Majority Leader of the Rivers State House of …

5 comments

  1. Meshack Nwigwe
    Meshack Nwigwe
    November 16, 2017 at 5:24 pm

    IPOB PRESS RELEASE
    16th November, 2017
    The highest decision making body of the
    Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is the
    Directorate of State (DOS) headquartered in
    Germany and headed by Mazi Chika Edoziem,
    under the supreme command and leadership of
    Mazi Nnamdi Kanu the prophet of our time. We
    the Directorate of State of the Indigenous People
    of Biafra wish to state unequivocally to all and
    sundry that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is the indisputable
    leader of IPOB and shall remain so until Biafra is
    restored. Anybody entertaining or peddling
    anything to the contrary is high on mind bending
    drugs. Whether alive, dead or missing, the title of
    supreme leader of IPOB will forever reside with
    him. No other person will ever inherit that title. In
    the unlikely event that he is no longer with us, the
    position of the supreme leader of IPOB will be
    retired and no other individual within or outside
    the great family of IPOB will ever be addressed as
    such.
    It came to the knowledge of the decision making
    body of this great worldwide organisation that
    some faceless and unscrupulous individuals and
    groups are fabricating and concocting lies against
    our divinely ordained leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu
    and the great IPOB family.
    IPOB under the leadership of Onyendu Mazi
    Nnamdi Kanu is still intact and he will forever
    remain the leader and commander of the
    Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB. No one has ever
    thought of removing or replacing him and nobody
    in their right mind will dare contemplate such. A
    man that rejected unimaginable riches from the
    Nigerian government, refused to be compromised
    by the Igbo political class, lives a humble life in
    his father’s house, with no regard for material
    wealth, is worthy of praise not replacement,
    especially at this critical time the Nigerian
    military is holding him incommunicado. It smacks
    of insensitivity of the highest order bothering on
    madness for any faceless entity to have the
    audacity to impugn the integrity of the only
    upright honest leader in the whole of Biafraland
    and Nigeria as a whole. Many ethnic nationalities
    in Nigeria is today praying to produce an Nnamdi
    Kanu that will fight selflessly for them. Most will
    do literally anything to have such a respected and
    loved leader.
    Biafrans should be wary of certain shameless
    individuals and groups who specialise in peddling
    lies on the pages of Nigerian newspapers against
    a noble organization like ours for peanuts they
    hope to receive from their DSS handlers. IPOB
    must continue in its God mandated pursuit of
    freedom for Biafra no matter the level of
    sponsored propaganda against us.
    Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu remains the supreme
    leader of IPOB irrespective of propaganda and
    attacks making the rounds that he has been
    sacked. it is unfortunate and surprising that some
    Biafrans still don’t know that IPOB is under
    immense media attack by the well resourced APC
    media propaganda team headed by one Festus
    Keyamo. Therefore, we must remain mentally
    strong to prove to the whole world how
    formidable and resilient we are at this moment in
    our history. This is the time for IPOB family
    members worldwide, including all the lovers of
    freedom, to show the enemies of Biafra how
    serious we are towards the cause for Biafra
    independence.
    The Nigerian government and her cabals are
    disorganised and in one almighty mess because
    of the order given by IPOB to the people of Biafra
    to boycott every election in Biafraland starting
    with this Anambra State governorship election
    coming up on Saturday 18th November 2017. The
    boycott of this election in Anambra State must be
    accomplished to prove to the civilised nations of
    the world that we are no longer interested in
    anything concerning Nigeria, her government and
    politics.
    IPOB under the leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu
    must maintain the stand to boycott every election
    in Biafraland. The Nigerian government, having
    been defeated by our superior argument, have
    unedifyingly resorted to wasting huge sums of
    money on sustained negative media attacks. This
    new line of attack cannot alter our resolve to
    boycott every election, particularly this one on
    Saturday the 18th of November 2017.
    We are fully aware that Nigerian government used
    the unfounded and fabricated story of the sacking
    of our leader to deflect our attention away from
    organising resistance to the visit of Buhari the
    arch genocidist. After we are done on Saturday in
    Anambra State, Nigerian government and her
    ruling corrupt cabal will understand how serious
    and determined IPOB is towards the liberation of
    our people.
    We are almost at the door of freedom, no one can
    stop or quench it. That is why Nigeria
    government decided to use fabricated and
    concocted lies against IPOB and our leader Mazi
    Nnamdi Kanu. They have failed spectacularly as
    they always do.
    Signed
    Mazi Chika Edoziem
    Head of the Directorate of State of the Indigenous
    people of Biafra

    Reply
  2. Biafra Man
    Biafra Man
    November 16, 2017 at 5:45 pm

    You’re invited to my house in awka for OFENSALA DAY come 18th November 2017.

    Reply
  3. Blessing Ogolo Kingsley
    Blessing Ogolo Kingsley
    November 16, 2017 at 5:57 pm

    I wish to let all those who’ll go out to vote to pls vote and go home,don’t stay and defend any vote cos those who you are voting for won’t stay in there own unit to defend there vote….#voteandgohome#

    Reply
  4. Aguoku Biafra
    Aguoku Biafra
    November 16, 2017 at 6:05 pm

    Prostitutes Aishat and Khadijat that gave birth to Allah and mohamad should not be blame for the spoilt children , one , their million men ash business in Saudi was so hectic , two , Common sense is their for Allah and mohamad to explore .

    Reply
  5. Umar Bashir
    Umar Bashir
    November 16, 2017 at 6:11 pm

    Nwoye all the way

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2017 ScanNews Nigeria. All Rights Reserved