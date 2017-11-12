PDP Governors meet National Chairmanship aspirants

Ahead of the December 9 Convention of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP slated for Abuja, a meeting of PDP Governors with all Chairmanship Aspirants and other stakeholders in the party is underway today Sunday 12th November, 2017 .

The meeting taking place at the Government House, Enugu have in attendance Governors Udom Gabriel Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Rivers, Dave Umahi, Ebonyi, Okezie Ikpeazu, Abia, Benedict Ayade, Cross River, Henry Sariake Dickson, Bayelsa.

Others are Ifeanyi Okowa, Delta, Ayodele Fayose, Ekiti, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, Gombe, Darius Ishaku, Taraba and the host Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

The Party Chairmanship Aspirants at the meeting include former Minister of Special Duties, Taoheed Adedoja, former Minister of Education, Tunde Adeniran, former Deputy National Chairman of the party, Bode George and a former acting National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus.

Others are former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, a former PDP governorship candidate in Lagos State, Jimi Agbaje and Raymond Dokpesi.